by Colleen Fleiss on  August 30, 2021 at 10:55 PM Alternative Medicine News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Yoga Helps With Fertility Issues
In today's fast changing world, hectic WFH, sedentary lifestyle, and bad eating habits have affected the health of many individuals, as a result many people are experiencing fertility issues.

Yoga poses or asanas prepare the body and mind for childbirth by developing a hospitable and calm body. The practice of yoga encourages positivity when you're dealing with infertility issues.

According to research, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is very important if you're trying to conceive. Fitting into a healthy lifestyle is of vital importance since it helps restore stamina and boosts energy levels. In the process of trying to get pregnant, exercise can be helpful. When you're overweight, a sensible exercise program in combination with prescription diets can help you conceive. How Yoga Boosts Fertility?


There are several health benefits to yoga asanas. However, yoga can aid in issues relating to fertility in the following ways shared by fitness coach and sports nutritionist Hasti Singh:

* Exercises the back muscles and strengthens them

* It detoxifies the body by flushing out toxins

* Provides flexibility to the groin and hips

* Makes the neck muscles stronger and the spine more flexible

* Reproductive organs are supplied with more blood

* Improves mood and reduces depression, tension, and mood swings

* Facilitates smooth delivery.

Try These Yoga Poses To Boost Fertility:

Yoga pose of seated forward bend (Paschimottanasana) -- Contains stretches for the lower back, hips, and hamstrings. Enhances uterine and ovarian functions and relaxes the body.

"Viparita Karani" (legs up the wall) -- Relieves backache and provides improved blood circulation in the pelvis. To do this pose, install support on the floor next to the wall. Place your left side along the wall. You should place the support under your hips and low back. Lean on your elbows and your shoulders. Your palms should face upwards as your arms are placed to the sides. Spend at least 5 minutes in this pose. Slowly exhale while you descend. Take a deep breath and relax in Shavasana.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Infertility
Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.
READ MORE
Quiz on Infertility
Obesity negatively affects fertility in females. Find out why fat women have lesser chances of falling pregnant by participating in the following ...
READ MORE
Yoga For Health - Animation
Animation for yoga asanas. Yoga helps to maintain a healthy balance of the body,with its set of movements or exercises
READ MORE
Top 10 Yoga Postures for Good Health
Stay in great shape and good health with these top 10 yoga poses for weight loss, peace of mind, pain, pregnancy, menopause, asthma and heart health
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
READ MORE
Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.
READ MORE
Ovulation
Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.
READ MORE
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

OvulationDiabetes MellitusYogaStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineDoes Yoga help you grow TallerBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyExercise and FitnessBreast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle ChangesMeditation: Just For The Mind?Seven Chakras and Our Health