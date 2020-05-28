by Colleen Fleiss on  May 28, 2020 at 2:24 AM Alternative Medicine News
Yoga Helps Ease Menstrual Troubles
World Menstrual Day: Nutritionist cum yoga practitioner has revealed that practicing yoga was found to help ease menstrual symptoms and balance monthly cycles.

When it comes to monthly cycle it varies depending on the physical strengthen of your body. Some might not have any symptoms, low energy or feel at all different than they do during the rest of the month, while others have such extreme pain, mood swings, fatigue, bloating, irritability, etc that they need to remain in bed for the initial not many days. Since no woman is the same there are no set principles with respect to what to work on during the time of mensuration however, there are some broad rules that can help.

The menstrual cycle is exceptionally sensitive, if you are stressed or traveling; change our eating pattern then the cycle might change. Menstrual cycles are like a barometer of your hormonal health. If this harmony is disturbed, menstrual cycles will let you know in different ways. The condition of menstrual cycle mirrors the condition of physical and psychological well-being. Along these lines it isn't simply asanas that can affect it yet in addition the psyche, making contemplation and reflection a significant practice.


Menstruation is a time of heightened awareness and sensitivity. At this time, it is particularly useful to examine these problems and find solutions. Menstruation is a time to explore and look within. It is a time to nurture and heal the body and mind.

This menstrual day, lets pledge to start practicing yoga for the physical and mental well-being of our body. I believe a few asanas that are easy to practice at home will be a good start.

• Head to Knee Pose - Janu Sirsasana- Extend your right leg and place the sole of your left foot on your right inner thigh. Centre your torso over the right leg and fold forward. Come back through baddha konasana to set up for the other side. Continuing to take it nice and easy, janu sirsasana — head to knee pose — stretches the hamstrings in a simple forward bend. It's an easy stretch that allows you to focus on one leg at a time and gently extend and lengthen your hips and groin.

• Seated Straddle - Upavistha Konasana- Open both your legs wide into upavistha konasana — seated straddle. Again, a supported forward fold with a bolster or blankets is a great option. We're concentrating on those hamstrings again, but are also stretching the inner thighs and lengthening the spine.

• Seated Forward Bend - Paschimottanasana- Bring both legs outstretched for a forward bend. Lengthen the spine in a seated position before coming forward. Imagine the pelvis as a bowl that is tipping forward as you come down. The seated forward bend — paschimottanasana — goes deeper still in opening the hamstrings and calves. It also gives your back a nice stretch.

• Supported Bride Pose- Lie down on your back. Press into your feet to lift the hips slightly and slide a yoga block under them for support. To come out, press into the feet to lift the hips again and slide the block out. Many yoga techniques can be practiced throughout the month to help balance the hormones, the menstrual cycle and to prevent pre-menstrual syndrome, period pain, emotional disturbances and other associated symptoms of menstruation.

Source: Medindia

