by Jeffil Obadiah on  June 24, 2020 at 11:42 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Yoga Day Celebrations in J&K, Ladakh
Yoga day celebrations in the UT of J&K and Governor practised aasanas along with his wife and officials on Sunday.

J&K Information and Public Relations Department tweeted: "Lt Gov G.C. Murmu along with Dr. Smita Murmu, First lady of UT led the celebration of the International Day of Yoga in J&K by practicing Yoga at home in consonance with theme "Yoga@Home & Yoga with Family". Yoga session was also attended by Pri Secy to LG, staff of Raj Bhavan".

Reports from other organisations, including civil administration at provincial and district levels, police, paramilitary forces and the army also said maintaining social distancing similar functions were held across J&K and Ladakh union territories on the day.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga
Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.
READ MORE
Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?
Discussions on fitness and weight loss regimes generate a lot of heated debate but it's important that you find out which workout is right for you.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
READ MORE
Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.
READ MORE
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Diabetes MellitusYogaStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineDoes Yoga help you grow TallerBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyExercise and FitnessBreast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle ChangesMeditation: Just For The Mind?Seven Chakras and Our HealthBody Types and Befitting Workouts