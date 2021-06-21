Yoga Could be Used as an Adjunct Therapy for Arthritis

"Yoga holds the immense potential to be an adjunct therapeutic regimen in RA patients and has tremendous rehabilitative potential," said Dr. Rima Dada.
‘Yoga helped in reducing the levels of inflammatory cytokines in arthritis patients.’
The study supports the use of yoga as an adjunct therapy
in treating arthritis patients. The findings of the study were based on the impact of yoga on 66
Rheumatoid Arthritis patients.
Beneficial outcomes of yoga:
• Clinical outcomes of Rheumatoid Arthritis were improved
by yoga through its positive effects on the psycho-neuro-immune axis.
• There was a detectable reduction
in the levels of inflammatory cytokines.
"In addition to that, we found that various transcripts including expression of various genes which promoted immune homeostasis also increased and gene which was helping, which were the antioxidant gene expression went up," Dr.Dada added.
Dada, on the other hand, highlights the importance of yoga in improving mitochondrial integrity
. She also made another observation in which she found that yoga helps reduce the severity of co-existing depressive disorders.
Source: Medindia