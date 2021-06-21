by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM General Health News
Yoga Could be Used as an Adjunct Therapy for Arthritis
Regular physical activities help us keep our bodies fit. COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the need for physical workouts at homes. A recent research paper by an expert at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) says that yoga could be incredibly beneficial for people with arthritis.

The research paper titled 'yoga impact on autoimmune arthritis' contains observations based on a study performed by Dr. Rima Dada, Professor, Department of Anatomy at AIIMS, in collaboration with Dr. Uma Kumar, Professor, and Head of the Department of Rheumatology.

"Yoga holds the immense potential to be an adjunct therapeutic regimen in RA patients and has tremendous rehabilitative potential," said Dr. Rima Dada.


The study supports the use of yoga as an adjunct therapy in treating arthritis patients. The findings of the study were based on the impact of yoga on 66 Rheumatoid Arthritis patients.

Beneficial outcomes of yoga:

• Clinical outcomes of Rheumatoid Arthritis were improved by yoga through its positive effects on the psycho-neuro-immune axis.

• There was a detectable reduction in the levels of inflammatory cytokines.

"In addition to that, we found that various transcripts including expression of various genes which promoted immune homeostasis also increased and gene which was helping, which were the antioxidant gene expression went up," Dr.Dada added.

Dada, on the other hand, highlights the importance of yoga in improving mitochondrial integrity. She also made another observation in which she found that yoga helps reduce the severity of co-existing depressive disorders.



Source: Medindia

