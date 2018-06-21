medindia
Yoga can Unite People, Society, and World as a Whole: Narendra Modi

by Rishika Gupta on  June 21, 2018
This international Yoga day, Indian Prime Minister is preaching the benefits of Yoga on the mind, body and the world.
"Yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world. It unites individuals, families, society, country and the world," Modi said while leading the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations here in Uttarakhand.

He said that the world has embraced Yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which the International Day of Yoga is marked every year.

"In fact, Yoga Day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being," he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for selecting Dehradun to host the main event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the move would also boost tourism in the state.

The Prime Minister participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016 and at the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.

Source: IANS

