Yoga can Unite People, Society, and World as a Whole: Narendra Modi

Font : A- A+



This international Yoga day, Indian Prime Minister is preaching the benefits of Yoga on the mind, body and the world.

Yoga can Unite People, Society, and World as a Whole: Narendra Modi



"Yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world. It unites individuals, families, society, country and the world," Modi said while leading the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations here in Uttarakhand.



‘He also added that the world had embraced Yoga very well and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which the International Day of Yoga is marked every year.’ He said that the world has embraced Yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which the International Day of Yoga is marked every year.



"In fact, Yoga Day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being," he said.



Thanking Prime Minister Modi for selecting Dehradun to host the main event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the move would also boost tourism in the state.



The Prime Minister participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016 and at the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.



Source: IANS "Yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world. It unites individuals, families, society, country and the world," Modi said while leading the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations here in Uttarakhand.He said that the world has embraced Yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which the International Day of Yoga is marked every year."In fact, Yoga Day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being," he said.Thanking Prime Minister Modi for selecting Dehradun to host the main event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the move would also boost tourism in the state.The Prime Minister participated in yoga celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi in 2015, the Capitol Complex in Chandigarh in 2016 and at the Ramabai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow in 2017.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: