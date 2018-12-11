medindia
Yoga can Save Government and Families' Healthcare Costs

by Hannah Joy on  November 12, 2018 at 4:19 PM
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu said that practicing yoga on a daily basis can enable governments and individual households to save on healthcare costs.
Yoga can Save Government and Families' Healthcare Costs

Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day international yoga conference, Prabhu said that yoga helps provide the right balance between providing good healthcare without burdening individual households or governments.

"If you do yoga regularly, it will prevent diseases, it will make life better with almost no cost. The governments will not be burdened with costs, nor households will have to face the big challenge of how to provide hospitalization to the family members," the Minister said.

"This is a great opportunity of bringing yoga as an answer to many problems that the global world is facing."



Source: IANS

