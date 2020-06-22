by Iswarya on  June 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Yoga can Help Keep Body and Mind Fit Amid COVID-19 Crisis: President
On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, which falls on June 21 every year, President of India Ram Nath Kovind urged India's citizens to perform the ancient exercise for a healthier lifestyle, especially in the times of COVID-19.

Referring to Yoga's importance, Kovind said the ancient science of Yoga is India's great gift to the world.

"Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with Covid-19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene," President tweeted.


The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India.

Experts say that Yoga strengthens the respiratory system, which is affected by novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected 3,95,048 people and caused 12,948 deaths across India so far.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise - to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.
READ MORE
Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga
Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.
READ MORE
Pilates Vs Yoga - Which is Right for You?
Discussions on fitness and weight loss regimes generate a lot of heated debate but it's important that you find out which workout is right for you.
READ MORE
Six Yoga Poses for Emotional Release
Yoga poses open your heart and mind and help you cope with a heartbreak in a healthy way.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
READ MORE
Epilepsy
Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Meditation: Just For The Mind?
We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.
READ MORE
Seven Chakras and Our Health
Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

EpilepsyDiabetes MellitusYogaStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineDoes Yoga help you grow TallerBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyExercise and FitnessBreast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle ChangesMeditation: Just For The Mind?Seven Chakras and Our Health