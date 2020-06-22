Yoga can Help Keep Body and Mind Fit Amid COVID-19 Crisis: President

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, which falls on June 21 every year, President of India Ram Nath Kovind urged India's citizens to perform the ancient exercise for a healthier lifestyle, especially in the times of COVID-19.



Referring to Yoga's importance, Kovind said the ancient science of Yoga is India's great gift to the world.

‘The entire world celebrates the 6th International Yoga Day, largely from home, as it garners an increased significance given the COVID crisis. ’





Experts say that Yoga strengthens the respiratory system, which is affected by novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected 3,95,048 people and caused 12,948 deaths across India so far.



"Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with Covid-19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene," President tweeted.