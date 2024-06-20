About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Yoga: A Key to Living a Longer Life

by Adeline Dorcas on Jun 20 2024 5:21 PM

Yoga enthusiasts celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the Oyster Hall, Sahara Star, Mumbai.
The event was graced by the esteemed Padmashri Swami Sivananda, the world's oldest man at 128 years old, who served as the Guest of Honor.

Hosted by Shlloka Foundation, the event was a remarkable success. Shlloka's expertise and deep understanding of yoga enriched the experience for all participants, making the day both memorable and impactful.

The event aimed to promote the purpose of International Yoga Day, emphasizing the importance of yoga in fostering a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the benefits of yoga, proper techniques, and various styles, raising awareness about holistic health practices.

Yoga for Health and Longevity

Swami Sivananda shared his wisdom, stating, "Yoga is the only process that can lead a longer life. I started yoga at a very early stage in my life, that is why I have lived a longer life."

Yoga for All

Indian film director Mr. Subhash Ghai remarked, "People often think that yoga is for elderly people. It's a tool to concentrate, to focus, to control your senses."

Dr. Mukesh Batra emphasized the transformative power of yoga, stating, "Yoga is the only way to have a better life, and I had realized the importance of discipline and self-control that yoga brings in one's life."

Notable figures such as renowned therapist Mrs. Trupti Jayin specializing in past life regression, and Shri Swami ji Kapri a dedicated yoga teacher reviving Patanjali's Raja/Ashtanga yoga in Pushkar, India, attended the event, highlighting yoga as a tool for concentration, inner peace, and physical well-being.

In addition, the event marked the launch of the chemical-free A2 Pure Gir Cow Yogic Ghee by Shlloka. This new product aligns with the commitment to promoting health and wellness, further enhancing the holistic experience of the day.

Shlloka expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "We are honored to have hosted Swami Sivananda Baba and our esteemed guests on this momentous International Day of Yoga. Their presence and insights have enriched our understanding of yoga's profound impact on health and well-being. I extend sincere thanks to Ultra Corp for their invaluable support in making this event possible, underscoring our joint commitment to promoting holistic wellness."

Source-Medindia


