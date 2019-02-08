medindia

Yellow-lens Night-driving Glasses Did Not Improve Visibility, Reduce Headlight Glare

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2019 at 12:09 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Yellow-lens night-driving glasses were found to be ineffective in improving pedestrian detection at night or reducing the negative association between headlight glare and pedestrian detection performance, revealed study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
Yellow-lens Night-driving Glasses Did Not Improve Visibility, Reduce Headlight Glare
Yellow-lens Night-driving Glasses Did Not Improve Visibility, Reduce Headlight Glare

Study findings do not appear to support having eye care professionals advise patients to use yellow-lens night-driving glasses.

Show Full Article


What The Study Did: With the use of a driving simulator, three commercially available yellow-lens night-driving glasses were compared with clear lenses to examine their ability to detect pedestrians or reduce the negative effects of headlight glare. The study included 22 participants.

Authors: Alex D. Hwang, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author. (doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.2893)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack of sleep. It is a major cause of motor vehicle accidents and can affect the human brain as much as alcohol. Avoid driving if you feel drowsy or ...

Top 10 Tips to Alleviate Back Pain When Driving

Back pain while driving can be avoided by simple tips. Correct posture, seat arrangement and exercise can prevent back ache and maintain spinal curvature.

Texting while Driving More Common among Millennial Than Older Parents

Dangers of distracted driving: Texting while driving is a modern safety crisis associated with increased risk of road accidents and motor vehicle crashes, reveals a new study.

What's New on Medindia

Psoriasis Therapy can Reduce Coronary Inflammation

World Breastfeeding Week - Empower Parents and Promote Breastfeeding

FDA Approves First Nasally Administered Drug for Severe Hypoglycemia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive