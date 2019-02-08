Yellow-lens night-driving glasses were found to be ineffective in improving pedestrian detection at night or reducing the negative association between headlight glare and pedestrian detection performance, revealed study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Yellow-lens Night-driving Glasses Did Not Improve Visibility, Reduce Headlight Glare

‘Study suggests that wearing yellow-lens glasses when driving at night does not improve performance in the most critical task: detection of pedestrian.’

Authors: Alex D. Hwang, Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author. (doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.2893)



Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.



Study findings do not appear to support having eye care professionals advise patients to use yellow-lens night-driving glasses.