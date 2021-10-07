Writing Helps To Learn Things Better

Handwriting helps people learn certain skills faster and significantly better than learning the same material through typing or watching videos.



"Obviously, you're going to be a better hand-writer if you practice it. But since people are handwriting less then maybe who cares? The real question is: Are there other benefits to handwriting that have to do with reading and spelling and understanding? We find there most definitely are", says senior author Brenda Rapp, a Johns Hopkins University professor of cognitive science.

‘Handwriting performs better than typing or watching videos for learning to read a new language.’





At the end of six sessions, everyone recognized the letters and made few mistakes when tested. But the writing group reached this level of proficiency faster than the other groups - a few of them in just two sessions.



The writing group are like a pro by writing with them, using them to spell new words and using them to read unfamiliar words compared to other groups.



The simple act of writing by hand provides a perceptual-motor experience that combines what is being learned about the letters (their shapes, their sounds, and their motor plans), which in turn creates richer knowledge and true learning.



Although the participants in the study were adults, they expect to see the same results in children. The findings have implications for classrooms, where pencils and notebooks have taken a backseat in recent years to tablets and laptops, and teaching vanished cursive handwriting.



The findings also suggest that adults trying to learn a language with a different alphabet should supplement what they're learning through apps or tapes with good old-fashioned paperwork.







