Worst Spike Ever, 20,903 Cases In A Single Day, India

Highest single-day spike of 20,903 cases, pushing the total tally to 6.26l cases in India.



The death count rose to 18,213. A total of 3,79,891 people has recovered and discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 60.72 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.

‘Delhi with a total of 92,175 cases, including 2,864 deaths and 63,007 recoveries is on the third spot.’





Delhi with a total of 92,175 cases, including 2,864 deaths and 63,007 recoveries is on the third spot.



States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 33,913 cases and 1,886 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (24,825), Rajasthan (18,662), Madhya Pradesh (14,106), West Bengal (19,819), Haryana (15,509), Karnataka (18,016), Andhra Pradesh (16,097), Telangana (18,570) and Bihar (10,471) cases.



Source: IANS Tamil Nadu is on the second spot with 98,392 confirmed cases, of which, 1,321 people have died, 56,021 recovered and 41,050 are active.Delhi with a total of 92,175 cases, including 2,864 deaths and 63,007 recoveries is on the third spot.States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 33,913 cases and 1,886 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (24,825), Rajasthan (18,662), Madhya Pradesh (14,106), West Bengal (19,819), Haryana (15,509), Karnataka (18,016), Andhra Pradesh (16,097), Telangana (18,570) and Bihar (10,471) cases.Source: IANS

With a spike of 6,328 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst pandemic hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,86,626 cases, including 8,178 deaths.