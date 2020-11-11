Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic Yet to Come for US: Experts

Health experts have shown serious concerns that the US was ill-prepared for the forthcoming winter season and the holidays when the coronavirus pandemic could spiral into its deadliest phase.



The US is heading into a fall holiday season marked by family gatherings and longer indoor periods, while the signs of further Covid-19 restrictions are basically non-existent, according to an article published by The Guardian.

‘The overall number of global COVID-19 cases in the US has increased 10,051,722, while the deaths have surged to 238,201,’





"We are heading into the very worst of the pandemic right now," Megan Ranney, an emergency room doctor at Brown University, told The Guardian, adding that the fate of the country in the pandemic depends much on the next two months.



The situation could be exacerbated as US businesses are exhausting their pandemic relief aid, an ominous sign foreboding more layoffs and bankruptcies, the report said.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported a record-high average daily increase of Covid-19 cases at nearly 100,000, a new milestone since the onset of the pandemic in the country.



Washington's strategy toward the pandemic boils down to one word hope, which is not a strategy, said Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System in Georgia.