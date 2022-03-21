Aggravation of Heart Attack may Vary With Symptoms

Advertisement

The study evaluated 4,726 patients aged 18 years and older between October 2010 and September 2019.It was found that chest pain was the most common presenting symptom (4,313 patients; 91%), followed by dyspnoea/fatigue (332 patients; 7%) and syncope (81 patients; 2%).On comparing the survival rate one year after the heart attack among different symptoms, it was seen that 76% of patients in the dyspnoea/fatigue group were alive compared with 94% of the chest pain group and 92% of the syncope group."This study highlights the need to consider a diagnosis of myocardial infarction (heart attack) even when the primary complaint is not chest pain. This may be particularly important for women and older patients where diagnosis could be delayed and result in worse outcomes. In addition to the classic heart attack symptom of chest pain, pressure, or heaviness radiating to one or both arms, the neck or jaw, people should seek urgent medical help if they experience prolonged shortness of breath," says Medeiros.Source: Medindia