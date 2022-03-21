About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Aggravation of Heart Attack may Vary With Symptoms

by Karishma Abhishek on March 21, 2022 at 12:02 AM
Aggravation of Heart Attack may Vary With Symptoms

Shortness of breath may have a worse survival rate than chest pain for heart attack patients as per a study presented today at ESC Acute CardioVascular Care 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1

"Dyspnoea and extreme tiredness were more common heart attack symptoms in women, older people and patients with other conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease and lung disease. While our study did not show that these symptoms cause poorer outcome, they were warning signs of greater risk," says study author Dr. Paulo Medeiros of Braga Hospital, Portugal.

Although patients with heart attack predominantly present with chest pain as their hallmark presentation, other complaints such as shortness of breath, upper abdominal or neck pain, or transient loss of consciousness (blackouts) might also be the reason to attend the emergency department.

The study evaluated 4,726 patients aged 18 years and older between October 2010 and September 2019.

It was found that chest pain was the most common presenting symptom (4,313 patients; 91%), followed by dyspnoea/fatigue (332 patients; 7%) and syncope (81 patients; 2%).
On comparing the survival rate one year after the heart attack among different symptoms, it was seen that 76% of patients in the dyspnoea/fatigue group were alive compared with 94% of the chest pain group and 92% of the syncope group.

"This study highlights the need to consider a diagnosis of myocardial infarction (heart attack) even when the primary complaint is not chest pain. This may be particularly important for women and older patients where diagnosis could be delayed and result in worse outcomes. In addition to the classic heart attack symptom of chest pain, pressure, or heaviness radiating to one or both arms, the neck or jaw, people should seek urgent medical help if they experience prolonged shortness of breath," says Medeiros.

Source: Medindia
