Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Touched 6 Million

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped six million, reaching 6,003,762 as of 4.32 p.m. (2032 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 367,356 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported. The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 1,764,671 cases and a death toll of 103,605. Countries with over 200,000 cases also included Brazil, Russia, Britain, Spain, and Italy, according to the CSSE data.