by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 2, 2020 at 11:52 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Touched 6 Million
Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped six million, reaching 6,003,762 as of 4.32 p.m. (2032 GMT), according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 367,356 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States suffered the most from the pandemic, with 1,764,671 cases and a death toll of 103,605. Countries with over 200,000 cases also included Brazil, Russia, Britain, Spain, and Italy, according to the CSSE data.




Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake