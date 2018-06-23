medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

World’s Smallest Computer Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 23, 2018 at 10:26 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

University of Michigan (UM) researchers have created world's smallest computer.
World’s Smallest Computer Revealed
World’s Smallest Computer Revealed

Unlike traditional desktops that retain their program and data with or without a power back-up, these new microdevices lose all prior programming and data as soon as they are switched off, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are not sure if they should be called computers or not. It's more of a matter of opinion whether they have the minimum functionality required," said David Blaauw, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, who led the development of the new system.

In addition to the RAM and photovoltaics, the new micro-computing device -- Michigan Micro Mote -- has processors and wireless transmitters and receivers.

As the Motes are too small to have conventional radio antennae, they receive and transmit data with visible light. A base station provides light for power and programming, and it receives the data.

Designed as a precision temperature sensor, the new device converts temperatures into time intervals, defined with electronic pulses. The intervals are measured on-chip against a steady time interval sent by the base station and then converted into a temperature.

As a result, the computer can report temperatures in minuscule regions, such as a cluster of cells, with an error of about 0.1 degree Celsius.

The system is very flexible and could be reimagined for a variety of purposes.

The device can help in oncology research. "Since the temperature sensor is small and biocompatible, we can implant it into a mouse where cancer cells are growing," said Gary Luker, a UM professor of radiology and biomedical engineering.

"We are using this temperature sensor to investigate variations in temperature within a tumour versus normal tissue and if we can use changes in temperature to determine success or failure of therapy."

The study was presented on Thursday at the 2018 Symposia on VLSI Technology and Circuits.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Computer Related Injuries

Computer Related Injuries

Computer- related injury (CRI) is a cluster of work-related symptoms in computer users such as Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD), and Musculoskeletal Disorder (MSD)

New Biomedical Tool Developed Can Treat Various Diseases

New Biomedical Tool Developed Can Treat Various Diseases

A new approach to cell therapy has been developed that is as simple as adding water to the cultured cells can treat various diseases like cancer, diabetes and HIV.

Quiz on Cancer

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Novel Low-Cost Sensor for Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis Based on Citrate

Novel Low-Cost Sensor for Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis Based on Citrate

A newly developed fluorescent sensor is highly sensitive and highly selective for chloride, the key diagnostic marker in cystic fibrosis.

More News on:

Computer Related Injuries 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...