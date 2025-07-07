World`s Largest Digital Mental Health Archive Launched by NIMHANS

India now holds the world’s largest digital mental health archive, preserving over 37,000 records from as early as the 1890s.

World’s Largest Digital Mental Health Archive Spans Records Since 1890s

Institutional History Mapped Through Clinical Data

Historic Perspective on Treatment Evolution

Access Protocols and Research Opportunities

have been unveiled in what is now recognised as the largest digital mental health archive globally.and preserved by the National Institute of Mental Health and NeuroSciences, offering rare insights into the evolution of psychiatric and neurological treatment in India ().These records, dating back to the 1890s, were officially inaugurated at the institute’s Heritage Museum under the NIMHANS Archiving Digital Initiative.Housed within the premises of one of India’s premier mental health institutions, the archive includes, through the formation of the All-India Institute of Mental Health in 1954, and continuing through the foundation of the current institution in 1974. The files are not only a record of patients but a documentation of shifts inacross generations.The digital collection is the result of years of meticulous organisation, where records have been categorised using KOHA, a. This effort ensures structured access for scholars, students, and medical researchers. Cases preserved include a diverse range of mental and neurological conditions—such as—as well as neurosurgical cases involving trauma and injuries.Each patient file providesreflective of the medical knowledge of its time. These records are considered invaluable for tracing how India’s mental health care has changed, particularly in its socio-medical context, over more than a century.The newly digitised archive captures transitions from colonial-era asylum practices to more structured institutional mental health care introduced during the mid-20th century. It sheds light on how cultural, scientific, and administrative shifts influenced the nature and scope of mental health treatments provided across various time periods.By opening a window into India’s medical history, the initiative not only preserves the legacy of mental health practice but also allows for critical analysis of changes in public health policy, medical training, and clinical standards.While the digital archive offers immense educational and research value, access will be tightly regulated. NIMHANS has clarified that, given their sensitive nature. Detailed guidelines on how to apply for access for research and academic purposes will be made available to eligible users.The initiative is positioned as a foundation for future studies in psychiatry, neurology, and related disciplines. It stands as a resource to better understand how diagnostic categories and clinical reasoning evolved over time, offering opportunities to critically examine past practices in light of contemporary scientific knowledge.Source-Eurekalert