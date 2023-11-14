About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

World's First Whole-Eye Transplant Restores War Veteran's Vision

by Dr. Pavithra on November 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM
Highlights:
  • The world's first-ever complete eye transplant coupled with a partial face transplant conducted for a US Army veteran
  • The 21-hour surgical procedure involved transplanting the entire left eye and a portion of the face from a single donor
  • While the outcome of restored vision remains uncertain, the success of this transplant highlights the dedication of over 140 healthcare professionals

World's First Whole-Eye Transplant Restores War Veteran's Vision

In a historic medical breakthrough, a team of doctors at New York University Langone Health successfully conducted the world's first-ever complete eye transplant, coupled with a partial face transplant, for a 46-year-old US Army veteran from Arkansas.

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving


Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack of sleep. It is a major cause of motor vehicle accidents and can affect the human brain as much as alcohol. Avoid driving if you feel drowsy or exhausted
Advertisement


Aaron James, who had survived a high-voltage electrical accident, underwent a groundbreaking 21-hour surgical procedure that involved replacing fifty percent of his facial structure.

Restoring Vision Amid Uncertainty

The landmark surgery, performed on May 27, marked a watershed moment in medical history. The surgical feat included the transplantation of the entire left eye and a segment of the face from a single donor.

This groundbreaking procedure stands as the world's first human whole-eye transplant, representing a monumental advancement in the realm of medical science. The success of this combined transplant case marks a significant milestone with far-reaching implications (1 Trusted Source
What Parts of the Eye Can Be Transplanted?

Go to source).
Nanoparticles Could Improve Corneal Transplant Success Rates

Nanoparticles Could Improve Corneal Transplant Success Rates


A strategy using nanoparticles to encapsulate a commonly used corticosteroid, which could improve the success rate of corneal transplants has been developed by researchers.
Advertisement

While the outcome of regaining vision in the newly transplanted left eye remains uncertain, the medical team remains optimistic about the potential positive impact on the patient's quality of life. The surgery not only aimed at functional restoration but also focused on enhancing the aesthetic appearance of the patient's new face.

Surgical Marvel in the Field of Transplantation

The surgical marvel underscores the dedication and expertise of the medical professionals involved. Dr. Rodriguez expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from NYU Langone and commended the world-class team for their relentless commitment to delivering the highest level of care.

The success of this unprecedented endeavor speaks volumes about the medical institution's capacity to tackle formidable challenges and drive continuous advancements in transplantation and related fields.

Dr. Rodriguez highlighted Aaron James's exceptional motivation to regain lost function and independence following his injury. Describing him as the "perfect patient," Dr. Rodriguez emphasized the collaborative effort of the medical team, institutional support, and the patient's determination, attributing their success to this comprehensive approach.

In conclusion, the successful completion of the world's first whole-eye transplant not only marks a significant milestone in medical history but also serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of transplantation.

This groundbreaking achievement opens new possibilities for patients facing similar challenges, offering hope and inspiration for the future of medical science.

Reference :
  1. What Parts of the Eye Can Be Transplanted? - (https:www.aao.org/eye-health/treatments/transplantation-eye)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Lack of Sleep Slows Down the Neurons, Says Study

Lack of Sleep Slows Down the Neurons, Says Study


Sleep rhythms can disrupt normal neuronal activity in specific regions of the brain, says new study.
Advertisement

Army Veterans With Brain Injury Suffer From Severe Headaches

Army Veterans With Brain Injury Suffer From Severe Headaches


Many soldiers who experienced mild head trauma or a blast exposure while serving in Iraq or Afghanistan are returning to the United States with headaches, according to a study.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is ...
Warts

Warts

Warts arise on damaged skin infected with HPV and are common in children, young adults, and those with a ...

Latest Organ Donation News

Karnataka Adopts Tamil Nadu's Organ Donation Policy

Karnataka Adopts Tamil Nadu's Organ Donation Policy

Karnataka is to follow Tamil Nadu's organ donation policy to respect organ donors and their families and to encourage the admirable cause of organ donation.
Seeing the Unseen: The Power of Eye Donations

Seeing the Unseen: The Power of Eye Donations

Need for routine discussions on eye donation within end-of-life care settings is re-emphasized by a new study.
Organ Transplant: Recent Milestones Across India

Organ Transplant: Recent Milestones Across India

Read about recent achievements in organ transplantation across India.
Zebrafish Helps Assess Cryoprotectant Agents for Organ Preservation

Zebrafish Helps Assess Cryoprotectant Agents for Organ Preservation

Zebrafish aids in testing the safety and effectiveness of cryoprotectant chemicals in preserving organs before transplantation.
Be a Hero Even After Death : State Honors for Organ Donors in Tamilnadu

Be a Hero Even After Death : State Honors for Organ Donors in Tamilnadu

Tamilnadu to implement state honors for last rites of Organ Donors in the state- a welcome move
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

World's First Whole-Eye Transplant Restores War Veteran's Vision Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests