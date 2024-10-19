World’s First Historic Face and Whole-Eye Transplantation!

Did You Know?

Whole-eye transplantation was once considered impossible due to the complexity of the eye's blood flow. #wholeeyetransplant #facetransplant #retina ’

Whole-eye transplantation was once considered impossible due to the complexity of the eye's blood flow. #wholeeyetransplant #facetransplant #retina ’

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Revolutionizing Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation: Surgical Underpinnings of the Worldâ€™s First Combined Face and Whole-Eye Transplantation



Go to source Trusted Source

NYU Surgeons Achieve Revolutionizing Surgery

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key Surgical Achievements

Reduced Ischemia:

Enhanced Blood Flow:

Surgical Precision:

Revolutionizing Vascularized Composite Allotransplantation: Surgical Underpinnings of the World’s First Combined Face and Whole-Eye Transplantation - (https://journals.lww.com/prsgo/fulltext/2024/04004/104__revolutionizing_vascularized_composite.104.aspx)

World’s first combined face and whole-eye transplantation was made possible through innovations in managing blood flow, including the use of personalized cutting guides and a novel technique to maintain blood flow to the transplanted eye.The surgical team at NYU Langone Health ensured optimal blood flow to the retina during the procedure, protecting the transplanted eye's viability.This breakthrough surgery will be presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress 2024, demonstrating the potential of whole-eye transplantation alongside facial transplants ().This operation, performed in 2023, showcases the potential for future eye transplant procedures and marks a significant advancement in vascularized composite allotransplantation (VCA).This type of transplantation is particularly challenging since, unlike organ transplants that involve just one type of tissue, like a kidney or heart, VCA involves transplanting a complex combination of different tissues — skin, muscle, blood vessels, nerves, and sometimes bone — all in one piece.Led by Eduardo D. Rodriguez, MD, FACS, director of the face transplant program at NYU Langone Health, the surgery involved a multidisciplinary team of more than 140 medical professionals.The transplant was performed on Aaron James, a 46-year-old military veteran from Arkansas, who suffered extensive facial and eye injuries from a high-voltage electrical accident.According to the researchers, the primary goal was to ensure the transplanted eye remained viable, and the innovative techniques used were critical to achieving that outcome.The team focused on optimizing blood flow, a key factor for the long-term success of such a complex transplant.The team developed aThis bypass used nearby blood vessels, specifically the superficial temporal artery and vein, which were rotated to connect to the transplanted eye’s ophthalmic artery and vein.This innovative approach minimized retinal ischemia (loss of blood flow) and simultaneously restored blood flow to the face and eye, addressing a major challenge in eye transplantation.The bypass technique shortened the time without blood flow, protecting the transplanted eye.Post-surgery tests confirmed strong blood flow to the retina and other critical areas.Customized cutting guides ensured precise alignment and preserved the intricate structures of the eye and surrounding tissue.“The successful transplantation of a face and whole eye demonstrated that with the right surgical techniques, a whole-eye transplant is feasible and can maintain long-term viability,” said Bruce E. Gelb, MD, FACS, associate professor, department of surgery, at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.“Aaron James, the patient, was made aware that while sight restoration was not the goal, maintaining a healthy, vascularized eye represented a critical breakthrough that could significantly impact the feasibility of similar procedures in the future.”Source-Eurekalert