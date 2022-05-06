World’s First 3D-Printed ‘living Ear’ Onto Patient With a Rare Birth Defect

Advertisement

Improve Your Self Esteem With Your Own Cells

The biotechnology company behind the making of this innovative technique is named 3D Bio. This is the first time that a company has printed a whole, living, engineered construct and implanted it into a patient to replace a body part that the patient was either born without or has lost due to trauma or disease.This surgery is a promising achievement for patients with microtia, which is a congenital defect that leads to underdeveloped ears.. The 20-year-old woman who has got this revolutionary surgery is also suffering from microtia.The technology has come across as quite impressive as surgeons across the globe are now discussing its benefits.Pediatric ear reconstructive surgeon Arturo Bonilla said, "".This new technique could ease the treatment of microtia which currently requires invasive techniques, including harvesting rib cartilage to build the organ.The pediatric surgeon believes such a technique could be life-changing for kids born with microtia as appearance is quite important in the early years of life. He added that bullying or teasing can become a major issue.Caring a little more for your image when you are a teenager was not thoughtful, and this started to bother researchers. This procedure will also improve self-esteem post-surgery.Source: Medindia