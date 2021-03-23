World Water Day: 'Value Water'

World Water Day is observed every year on 22 March. The aim is to create awareness on the importance of fresh water. The theme for this year 2021 is 'Valuing Water.'



Water has many values that are just not priced, Sasha Koo-Oshima, deputy director of Land and Water Division at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said in a recent interview ahead of the World Water Day.

‘World Water Day creates awareness of the global water crisis, the core focus is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.’





The UN on Monday warned that more than two billion people do not have direct access to water, the "blue gold" which is essential in defeating the coronavirus pandemic.



In its World Water Development Report 2021, which focuses on the value of water, the UN stressed the urgent need to protect water.



"That brings in this issue of underinvestment and water sanitation and the services for billions of people, it has become abundantly clear since the start of the pandemic," said Koo-Oshima.



While global water supply has become more severe in recent years, threatening agricultural production, food security and also water quality, Koo-Oshima said that countries like China could play a leading role in tackling the issue of water scarcity.



"China has very arid and semi-arid regions especially in the western part of the country. They have done great work in greening some of these arid areas and bringing in some of the nature-based solutions and the Chinese have been very effective in that," she added.







The official highlighted during the interview with Xinhua on Monday that with the Covid-19 pandemic, a large part of the world population still lacks access to handwashing facilities at home, saying that "this is the first line of defense against this virus and the value of water is very evident in this progression."