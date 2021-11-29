About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Vegan Month: What are The New Standards for Beauty?

by Hannah Joy on November 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM
Font : A-A+

World Vegan Month: What are The New Standards for Beauty?

November is the World Vegan Month and the new standards for beauty are vegan lifestyle, sustainable living and clean beauty.

Before pondering any further, it is important to understand what the Vegan lifestyle is and how it goes beyond the concept of consuming a plant-based diet.

Advertisement


Veganism essentially is a lifestyle that is driven by compassionate choices and an increased awareness of one's actions on the world. Thus motivated by the two, a vegan individual usually carefully curates their day-to-day practices in a manner that does little to no- harm to the planet, the people and all of its inhabitants.

Beauty as industry has time and again been scrutinized for its effects on the consumers and the ecosystem - this can be during the manufacturing process or the effect it has on the consumer's thought processes. Now, as the world moves towards adopting Global Sustainability Goals, committing to a world that works with the natural resources instead of against them - it is only fair for each individual to be curious about making the right choices to make their beauty bag as consciously curated as possible. With multiple brands coming up with new standards of vegan and sustainable beauty, many consumers are left confused and doubting the authenticity of these claims. So here is a quick guide that can help you make the right choices:
Advertisement

Vegan and cruelty free labels:

Keeping true to the traditional meaning of Vegan - any vegan beauty product means that it is completely plant based and has no animal ingredients or any of their by-products like honey, beeswax, dairy product etc.

Similarly, cruelty-free as a label means that the ingredients or the final product did not test on animals or harm any animals during the production process.

One way to test the authenticity is to check if these products are legally certified by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), or verified by Vegan organizations as The Vegan Society and others. Cruelty-free and vegan products are also generally categorized by having cleaner and gentler formulas as they are mostly deprived of harsh chemicals and solvents.

Ethical and natural ingredients:

It is equally important to invest in products that use ethically sourced and sustainably harvested ingredients. Since most vegan products tend to be plant derived it is of utmost value to ensure that while the source is nature, the impact of manufacturing is also minimal so that there is no harm done to the environment. Often the face scrubs used by us are most damaging not just to the face and to the marine life as well; thus opting for more natural ingredients rather than synthetic ones is quite beneficial. Some natural scrubbing ingredients are sugar, salt, coffee which are safe for the coral reefs and far gentler than synthetic scrubs.

Sustainable and ecofriendly packaging:

While the ingredients and formulation can be certified, it is also important to pay attention the quality, material and nature of the packaging in which the product is being stored. With an increase in clean-beauty standards, the consumption of such products has also increased, thus giving brands the opportunity to further develop their packaging in a manner that is sustainable and its increased quantity does not harm the environment. This could translate into using raw materials that are recycled and can be renewed or even introducing the concept of up-cycling the product packaging for decoration or storage purposes. Fore example, The Body Shop has recently launched a new line of vegan hair care and body butters; that are not only made of 95 per cent ingredients of natural origin but the packaging is made of recycled plastic that can further be recycled thus continuing the recycling system. Their makeup brushes also have wooden handles instead of plastic ones this adds to their classy appearance and use of ecofriendly material.

The above is a small snippet in a long list of things that can help contribute to a cleaner and more consciously lifestyle. Where demand increase, supply follows - as people begin to demand ethical, responsible production and products, more and more brands have begun to deliver. Household names such as The Body Shop have pioneered conversations on clean, green and sustainable beauty for decades - thus making them a frontrunner for several old time vegan people.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Machine Learning Enables Infectious Disease Tracking

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep you Healthy in Winter
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease 

Recommended Reading
World Vegan Day 2021: Why Should People Turn Vegan
World Vegan Day 2021: Why Should People Turn Vegan
Veganism or plant-based food movement is gaining popularity because it is good for health and cares ...
Insect Consumption Attitude Varies Among Omnivores, Vegans, Non-Vegan Vegetarians: Study
Insect Consumption Attitude Varies Among Omnivores, Vegans, Non-Vegan Vegetarians: Study
New study investigates the different attitudes shown by vegans, non-vegan vegetarians, and ......
Being Vegan Expensive in India?
Being Vegan Expensive in India?
Planning to get vegan? Veganism is a movement which is growing globally...
Essential Guide for Vegan Beginners: #Go Green
Essential Guide for Vegan Beginners: #Go Green
Essential tips for vegan beginners: Are you impressed by the health benefits of a vegan diet and ......
Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease
Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease
The best way to lose weight and reverse disease could be to jump into a completely dairy-free, plant...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close