About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Thalassemia Day 2022: Need For Nationwide Awareness Campaign To Tackle Thalassemia

by Colleen Fleiss on May 8, 2022 at 10:14 PM
Font : A-A+

World Thalassemia Day 2022: Need For Nationwide Awareness Campaign To Tackle Thalassemia

There is a need for a nationwide awareness campaign through combined efforts of various governments to tackle thalassemia, said Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda.

Addressing a webinar on the occasion of 'World Thalassemia Day' here, Munda said, "We celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is Prime Minister's vision that we make new resolves which will propel India towards Atmanirbhar Bharat during the period of Amrit Kaal. In this direction, we should also make a new resolve for tackling the problem of thalassemia."

World Thalassemia Day 2021 Addresses Health Inequalities Across the Global Thalassemia Community
World Thalassemia Day 2021 Addresses Health Inequalities Across the Global Thalassemia Community
 World Thalassemia Day is observed on May 8 every year to encourage the patients suffering from the genetic blood disorder and improve their quality of life.
Advertisement


World Thalassemia Day 2022

"There is a need to have a nationwide awareness campaign through the stakeholders of various ministries and state governments such as teachers-students, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, which is essential for mounting an attack on the problem of thalassemia. A teacher should give five minutes extra to create awareness among students and similarly Anganwadi workers should inform the villagers about the disease and its prevention," Munda said.

The webinar was jointly organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs along with various ministries and the thalassemia association. Experts from India and various parts of the world took part in the conference.
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
 Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
Advertisement

In his address, Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary in Ministry of Tribal affairs, said that through awareness, effective participation and the whole of the government approach India can control, prevent and treat the disease. "The Ministry will provide support to all private and public institutions working in the field of controlling thalassemia," Jha added.

Source: IANS
New Cases Of Thalassemia Can Be Prevented With Prenatal Diagnosis
New Cases Of Thalassemia Can Be Prevented With Prenatal Diagnosis
 Prenatal diagnosis could be the key to preventing new cases of thalassemia.
Advertisement

In State-run Colleges, Bengal Will Start Thalassemia Camps
In State-run Colleges, Bengal Will Start Thalassemia Camps
 An official said that the West Bengal health department is set to start thalassemia awareness camps across the state.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug - Food Interactions Selfie Addiction Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Iron Intake Calculator Accident and Trauma Care A-Z Drug Brands in India

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close