World Thalassemia Day 2022: Need For Nationwide Awareness Campaign To Tackle Thalassemia

There is a need for a nationwide awareness campaign through combined efforts of various governments to tackle thalassemia, said Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda.



Addressing a webinar on the occasion of 'World Thalassemia Day' here, Munda said, "We celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is Prime Minister's vision that we make new resolves which will propel India towards Atmanirbhar Bharat during the period of Amrit Kaal. In this direction, we should also make a new resolve for tackling the problem of thalassemia."

Advertisement

‘Munda also suggested that there should be common literature in simple and local language to guide the local level workers and help them in creating thalassemia awareness. "Apart from awareness and counselling, cheap medicines availability and community blood donation in rural areas should be promoted.’