medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

World Stroke Day: Breathing Dirty Air May Up Stroke Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 29, 2018 at 6:13 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Air pollution may increase the risk of developing stroke, suggest experts.

On World Stroke Day, doctors have warned that breathing in low-quality air can cause a stroke.
World Stroke Day: Breathing Dirty Air May Up Stroke Risk
World Stroke Day: Breathing Dirty Air May Up Stroke Risk

Stroke is a medical condition in which brain cells die due to the reduced blood supply. A stroke can be caused by blockage or rupture of the blood vessels supplying the brain.

Gaurav Thukral, Chief Operating Officer, HealthCare atHome, said in a statement: "Lack of awareness is a major cause of high DALYs (disability-adjusted life year) in India. In India, overall DALYs lost due to stroke are 795.57 per 100,000 person-years, which is very high."

"People are unaware of the linkage of stroke with air pollution and often do not take the necessary steps to avoid it. Even after stroke attacks, people underestimate the importance of rehabilitation, which can be the key to complete recovery and low DALYs. For patients who cannot go to hospitals for regular physiotherapy sessions, home health care is the solution for them."

Since prevention is always better than cure, it is important the people adapt themselves accordingly. Using masks while outdoors and using air purifiers at home can help people living in cities with moderate to high pollution. Indoor plants that reduce the pollution also come handy to breathe fresh air indoors.

According to Manreet Kahlon, COO, IVH Senior Care: "Respiratory conditions are often linked to air pollution. However, in the past decade or so evidence has emerged to link the air pollution to cardiovascular disease. The incidence of stroke is highest among low to medium income group countries because of high pollution on account of industrialization.

"The importance of condition can be understood by the fact that air pollution qualifies to the top 5 list of risk factor associated with death in India."

People must also be aware that when stroke strikes, early interventions can aid recovery. But for that, it is very important to recognize the early signs, which include an uneven smile, arm numbness and weakness, and slurred speech.

Vivek Tiwari, CEO, Medikabazar, said: "In the past, diagnosis and treatment of stroke were challenging. However, with the advancement in the medical technology and devices, the treatment is possible even in a small town. Advanced CT scan and MRI machines have helped in reaching the diagnosis promptly, and advancement in procedures like balloon angiography has made it possible to prevent and treat stroke."

"The procedure is safer than open heart surgery and offers better success rates."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Heart Remodeling Happens Even at Low Levels of Air Pollution

Heart changes similar to those that occur in early cardiac failure could happen even at a low-level exposure to air pollution, says a study conducted in the United Kingdom.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

How to Deal with a Stroke

Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It affects all age groups; according to the WHO, 15 million people are affected by stroke annually.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol

List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. ...

 Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 View All

News Category

News Archive