medindia

World Sight Day: Vision Problems Affect Nearly 2.2 Billion People, Warns WHO

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 10, 2019 at 3:39 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

World Sight Day (WSD) is observed annually on the second Thursday of October. This year 2019, WSD is celebrated on the 10th October. The main objective of the campaign is to raise public awareness on vision problems and encourage people to follow healthy ways to maintain good eyesight.
World Sight Day: Vision Problems Affect Nearly 2.2 Billion People, Warns WHO
World Sight Day: Vision Problems Affect Nearly 2.2 Billion People, Warns WHO

The World Health Organization's first report on vision warns that the excessive time children spend indoors is linked to an increase in eye conditions such as myopia.

Show Full Article


The report published on Tuesday has not linked these increasing problems directly to the use of smartphones or any other kind of screen, the Efe news reported.

The document, presented by Spanish doctor Alarcos Cieza, WHO coordinator of blindness and deafness prevention, revealed that 2.2 billion people around the world suffer from some kind of eye problem.

Aging populations in many countries and inadequate access to ophthalmological care, especially in low-income countries, partly explain these numbers, but the increase has also been influenced by lifestyle changes like sedentarism.

"We must encourage children to spend more time outdoors, because this is not only associated with preventing obesity but also myopia," Dr. Cieza told Efe.

However, neither she nor the report directly advised spending less time on computers, televisions, mobiles or other devices. The focus was put on "exercising more" and outdoor activities.

The report, Cieza said, was prepared as a response to the increase in the number of people with visual impairment, including those suffering from glaucoma, which nowadays affects 76 million people, a number that could increase to 95 million by 2030.

WHO also revealed that almost half of current vision problems could have been prevented and urged countries to include ophthalmological care within health care systems.

"It is unacceptable that 65 million people are blind or have impaired sight when their vision could have been corrected overnight with a cataract operation, or that over 800 million struggle in everyday activities because they lack access to a pair of glasses," WHO director-general, Thedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a statement.

According to the organization, a $14.3 billion investment in ophthalmological care is needed, especially in middle and low-income countries, a move that would end avoidable eye problems that affect one in seven people around the world.

The report emphasizes that vision problems are four times more likely to happen in developing countries in comparison to richer nations.

It also said that blindness reaches rates up to eight times higher in poor regions of the world.

Eating habits are also a factor, since, in type 2 diabetes, the number of retinopathy cases increases.

With age, the possibilities of eyesight worsening increase, but WHO warned that these should not be seen as irreparable old age problems.

"It is not necessary to accept the loss of vision as a natural consequence or part of the aging process, because with the appropriate treatment, there is no reason to develop a visual impairment," Cieza said.

The report has been published ahead of World Vision Day on 10 October.

According to WHO experts, the organization wants the document to serve as a guideline for the next decade.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes

Food not only sustains us but the kind and quality of food determines the state of your health, which includes your eyes. Let us see which foods can bring a sparkle to your eyes!

Poor Lighting Harms Kids' Eyesight

A new survey conducted by Philips finds almost 61 per cent of Indian parents agree that studying under poor quality, flickering light can damage a child's eyesight.

Eye Test for Myopia or Near-sightedness

Test your vision regularly at home using the Snellen or Tumbling E chart. If there is a problem go and see an eye doctor.

Yoga and Eye Sight

Human eyes need care and attention. Eyesight is improved when the muscles of the eyes are relaxed. Yoga can help balance the correlation between eyes and mind.

Pink Eye Symptom Evaluation

Pink eye, is the redness in the eye, which is caused due to inflammation of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is the lining that covers the eyelid and eye surface.

Teleophthalmology

This is a branch of telemedicine that delivers eye care via a digital medical equipment and telecommunications network from a peripheral medical center to an advanced eye center.

Vision Problems

Common conditions that give rise to vision problems are refractory errors, corneal ulcer, cataract, glaucoma, and conditions affecting the retina.

More News on:

VisionVision ProblemsPink Eye Symptom EvaluationTeleophthalmology

What's New on Medindia

World Obesity Day - Time to Take Action

Effects of Indian Gooseberry on Health and Disease

South Beach Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive