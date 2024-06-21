About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Sickle Cell Day: PM Modi Sets Deadline to Eradicate Sickle Cell Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on Jun 21 2024 12:18 AM

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar appreciated the Narendra Modi-led government for taking effective measures to eradicate 'Sickle Cell' disease (SCD) from the country.

What is Sickle Cell Disease?

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder marked by defective hemoglobin. It inhibits the ability of hemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen.
Symptoms of Sickle Cell disease

Attending a programme to observe World Sickle Cell Day in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, Dhankhar said when the people of India will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Independence in 2048, the country will be free of Sickle Cell disease, adding that PM Modi is determined to eliminate the ailment.

"PM Modi has set 2048 as the deadline to eliminate Sickle Cell disease from the country. It means when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Independence, the country will be free from the disease," the Vice President said. Dhankhar also praised the Madhya Pradesh government's efforts and mission to eradicate Sickle Cell disease from the state. "I have no doubt that India will be free from Sickle Cell disease by 2048. You need to keep working in this direction," he said.

The Vice President also appealed to all sections of people to come forward and support the government's mission. "It is a situation where we should be handholding those suffering from the disease," Dhankhar said.


Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disease in India

Madhya Pradesh has the highest load in the country with an estimated number of 9,61,492 sickle heterozygotes and 67,861 sickle homozygotes. Also, 27 of the 45 districts in the state fall in the Sickle Cell belt, and the prevalence of HbS varies from 10 to 33 per cent. State-wide, 75 percent of Sickle Cell patients come from the tribal districts of Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Jhabua, and Dindori. The disease has a 10 percent prevalence rate for symptoms in the tribal population, and 1 percent prevalence rate for the disease itself.

Rising cases of Sickle Cell are a concern for the government as over 6,736 new cases were identified during 2023-24.

Source-IANS
