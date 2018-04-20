medindia
World Record in Laparoscopic Surgery by Doctors at AMU

by Sushma Rao on  April 20, 2018 at 10:26 AM Child Health News
A successful laparoscopic surgery was performed on a 244 days old girl by doctors at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), setting a new Guinness World Record.

They beat the previous record of the surgery on a 271-day-old infant.
World Record in Laparoscopic Surgery by Doctors at AMU

According to doctors at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMCH), Riya Kumari was admitted after complaints of nausea and vomiting.

She was diagnosed with three stones in her gallbladder and was referred for the Laparoscopic cholecystectomy -- a minimally invasive surgery performed in the abdomen or pelvis through small incisions with the help of a camera.

"A total of three gallstones were removed alongside the gallbladder by Rizwan Ahmad Khan and the team at JNMCH AMU Aligarh Hospital," said the Guinness World Records, listing the achievement on its website.

"The youngest person to have gallstones and gallbladder removed is Riya Kumari (India), who was 244 days old when she had the operation in Uttar Pradesh on September 21 2017."

Referring to the world record he now holds, Rizwan Ahmad Khan, Chairperson of the Department, told IANS: "Certainly, in my experience, I was not aware of anyone as young as this baby going through the procedure."

Despite the girl's age, the surgery was successful and the patient has fully recovered and been discharged, he added.



Source: IANS
