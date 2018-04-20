World Record in Laparoscopic Surgery by Doctors at AMU

Font : A- A+



A successful laparoscopic surgery was performed on a 244 days old girl by doctors at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), setting a new Guinness World Record.



They beat the previous record of the surgery on a 271-day-old infant.

World Record in Laparoscopic Surgery by Doctors at AMU



According to doctors at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMCH), Riya Kumari was admitted after complaints of nausea and vomiting.



‘A new Guinness World Record was achieved by doctors doctors at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who performed a laparoscopic surgery on a 244 days old girl.’ She was diagnosed with three stones in her gallbladder and was referred for the Laparoscopic cholecystectomy -- a minimally invasive surgery performed in the abdomen or pelvis through small incisions with the help of a camera.



"A total of three gallstones were removed alongside the gallbladder by Rizwan Ahmad Khan and the team at JNMCH AMU Aligarh Hospital," said the Guinness World Records, listing the achievement on its website.



"The youngest person to have gallstones and gallbladder removed is Riya Kumari (India), who was 244 days old when she had the operation in Uttar Pradesh on September 21 2017."



Referring to the world record he now holds, Rizwan Ahmad Khan, Chairperson of the Department, told IANS: "Certainly, in my experience, I was not aware of anyone as young as this baby going through the procedure."



Despite the girl's age, the surgery was successful and the patient has fully recovered and been discharged, he added.







Source: IANS Advertisement According to doctors at AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMCH), Riya Kumari was admitted after complaints of nausea and vomiting.She was diagnosed with three stones in her gallbladder and was referred for the Laparoscopic cholecystectomy -- a minimally invasive surgery performed in the abdomen or pelvis through small incisions with the help of a camera."A total of three gallstones were removed alongside the gallbladder by Rizwan Ahmad Khan and the team at JNMCH AMU Aligarh Hospital," said the Guinness World Records, listing the achievement on its website."The youngest person to have gallstones and gallbladder removed is Riya Kumari (India), who was 244 days old when she had the operation in Uttar Pradesh on September 21 2017."Referring to the world record he now holds, Rizwan Ahmad Khan, Chairperson of the Department, told IANS: "Certainly, in my experience, I was not aware of anyone as young as this baby going through the procedure."Despite the girl's age, the surgery was successful and the patient has fully recovered and been discharged, he added.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: