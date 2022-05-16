About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World No Tobacco Day: Ban Greenwashing Activities of Tobacco Industry

by Hannah Joy on May 16, 2022 at 11:22 AM
Font : A-A+

World No Tobacco Day: Ban Greenwashing Activities of Tobacco Industry

World Health Organization (WHO) and STOP have called on nations to ban the greenwashing activities of the tobacco industry.

Tobacco industry responsible for the release of more than 80 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year,

and the most littered item on earth, cigarette butts.

Deaths Due to Tobacco Are Increasing in India, Says Study

Deaths Due to Tobacco Are Increasing in India, Says Study

The number of deaths due to smokeless tobacco in India is on the rise, say researchers, adding that deaths due to it globally have also gone up by a third in seven years to an estimated 350,000 people.
Advertisement


Beware of Tobacco Industry's Greenwashing Activities

In a last week's report they spotlight the extensive environmental damage caused by tobacco companies and how the industry "greenwashes" its products and activities to appear environmentally friendly.

The term "greenwashes" refers to a form of disinformation published by an organization to appear to be environmentally friendly and is a common practice in numerous industries.
Quit Tobacco Addiction; E-Cigarettes are Equally Bad: PM Narendra Modi

Quit Tobacco Addiction; E-Cigarettes are Equally Bad: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to give up tobacco and the use of e-cigarettes as they have very harmful effects on human health.
Advertisement

Calling for action, the report, 'Talking Trash: Behind the Tobacco Industry's agreen Public Relations', said the governments and the public around the world should be aware that greenwashing by the tobacco industry is increasing and needs to be countered.

Despite the attempts by the industry to improve its image, tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of premature death and a major cause of environmental harm.

The governments that are Parties to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) also have an obligation to exclude the industry from engagement or influence over health policy, no matter how hard the industry attempts to greenwash its image.

"The WHO and STOP are calling on all governments, especially ones that are Parties to the FCTC, to ban the greenwashing activities of the industry, as they are a central part of the industry's so-called CSR and marketing campaigns, aimed at industry renormalization, which tends to circumvent Article 5.3.

"Parties are obliged to end industry CSR under the FCTC, so unlike other industries, there is a mechanism in place to help governments prevent tobacco industry greenwashing," says the report.

World No Tobacco Day

Ahead of World No Tobacco Day that falls on May 31, the report exposes the tobacco industry's destructive practices affecting the environment as well as their greenwashing tactics, and show ways of restricting these practices through policy measures and awareness raising campaigns.

The adverse environmental impact of tobacco is often overlooked by the public and intentionally underplayed by the tobacco industry.

Scientific studies have also shown that the entire product lifecycle of a single cigarette has a climate change contribution of up to 14 grams of CO2 equivalent.

Tobacco growing and curing are also both direct causes of deforestation.

An estimated 1.5 billion hectares of (mainly tropical) forests have been lost worldwide since the 1970s, contributing to up to 20 percent of annual greenhouse gas increases.

About 4.5 trillion cigarettes butts are discarded each year worldwide,

making them the most littered item on earth, and the most frequent item of litter on beaches.

Moreover, recent research published by the Truth Initiative shows that the chemicals that leached from a single cigarette butt (soaked for 24 hours in a liter of water) released enough toxins to kill 50 percent of the saltwater and freshwater fish exposed to it for 96 hours.

Even with such statistics, with relatively few comprehensive studies undertaken, the true environmental impact of tobacco is unknown, says the report.

In India, a specific example of tobacco industry greenwashing is Imperial Brands that funds education, sanitation and health through its leaf partnership with Alliance One in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, including environmental education through a local NGO called PROTECT.

According to the report, on World Environment Day in 2018, ITC, the largest Indian tobacco company, claimed to be "water positive," "carbon positive" and "solid waste recycling positive" for "over 14 years", implying the company was having a net benefit on the environment.

Since 2011, British American Tobacco (BAT) has been involved with the Brazilian Tobacco Growers Association, the Brazilian Institute of Environment and the Ministry of the Environment for the preservation of forests on the south coast of the country.

Also, Altria, the US tobacco company, funded so-called CSR projects in the US, including the initiatives -- Keep America Beautiful, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Center for Watershed Protection.



Source: IANS
COVID-19 and Tobacco-caused Diseases

COVID-19 and Tobacco-caused Diseases

Tobacco-caused diseases were found to be bane to the COVID-19 pandemic, said new study. People with NCDs are at increased risk of COVID-19 infection.
Advertisement

Teens Share Stories to Stop Tobacco Use among Other Students

Teens Share Stories to Stop Tobacco Use among Other Students

Teens Against Tobacco Use: Teens often share stories to help other students to stop using tobacco, reveals a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
View all
Recommended Reading
Health Hazards of SmokingHealth Hazards of Smoking
Smoking And CancerSmoking And Cancer
Smoking And TobaccoSmoking And Tobacco
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood - Sugar Chart Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Color Blindness Calculator Indian Medical Journals Drug Interaction Checker Sanatogen How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips A-Z Drug Brands in India

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close