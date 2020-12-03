medindia
World Kidney Day 2020: Take Care of Your Kidney’s Health

by Iswarya on  March 12, 2020 at 11:03 AM
World kidney day aims to raise awareness about the kidney's importance to overall health and to decrease the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health issues worldwide.
World Kidney Day 2020: Take Care of Your Kidney’s Health

At a time when the world is worried about coronavirus pandemic, the World Kidney Day on March 12 may pass as another annual event. But the kidney-related ailments are silent killer.


Undergoing tests are the only and best way to know the health of kidneys. A person with symptoms, like fatigue, high blood pressure and swelling of feet, must be careful of his kidneys; and ideally, undergo regular health check-up for blood sugar, creatinine, and eGFR to assess its filtration rate.

India is estimated to have over 50 million people with diabetes. They are at a high risk of chronic kidney ailments. The diseases become prevalent, mainly due to poor lifestyle choices of people. Hence, it's important to realize the importance of leading an active and energized life to prevent the possibility of diabetes that could lead to kidney-related complications.

"In a human body, kidneys are among the most amazing organs, which ensure the well-being of the person. These bean-shaped organs filter 1,200 ml of blood per minute (1,700 liters a day) to keep the person healthy. It also helps remove waste and maintain a balance of chemicals and minerals in the body. It's the process that happens in a kidney that keeps bones and teeth strong," said Dr. Dhananjaya.

"While dialysis is the most commonly available treatment to support failing kidneys, at an advanced stage, often considered as renal failure, the only option left is to undergo a transplant," he said.

Hyderabad, considered a major healthcare destination, offers world-class kidney transplant facilities from a variety of sources, like a live and cadaveric transplant.

Chief Transplant Urologist and a Padmasri Awardee Sarbeswar Sahariah, who recently completed 1,000 kidney transplant surgeries, believes transplantation is a safe and best approach for individuals suffering kidney failure to lead an active life.

The living kidney transplantation practice in India has evolved in the past 45 years, and currently, India performs the second largest number of transplant surgeries after the US.

Source: IANS

