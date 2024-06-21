World Kidney Cancer Day: Healthy BMI, No Smoking can Keep Kidney Cancer at Bay

Want to stay away from kidney cancer? Then, you need to maintain a healthy body mass index (BMI) and quit smoking to keep your kidneys hale and healthy, experts said on World Kidney Cancer Day. World Kidney Cancer Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of June to raise awareness about this disease. According to experts, several key risk factors have been identified in kidney cancer, such as smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney cancer, and exposure to toxins found in some industrial settings (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
"Being aware of these risk factors can empower individuals to make informed choices about their health and potentially reduce their risk of developing kidney cancer," said Dr. C.N. Patil, HOD and Lead Consultant - Medical Oncology & Haemato-Oncology, Aster International Institute of Oncology.
Prevalence of Kidney CancerAs per data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), kidney cancer is one of the top 10 cancers in India and accounts for about 2 to 3 percent of all cancer cases."Kidney cancer constitutes about 2 to 3 percent of all cancers in our country, with around 15,000 new cases diagnosed annually. The incidence is notably higher in men than in women, with a male-to-female ratio of approximately 2:1," said Dr. Raghunath S.K., Senior Consultant and Director of Uro-oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru. Early-stage kidney cancer often presents no symptoms. However, experts suggested to be vigilant for warning signs like blood in urine, persistent back or flank pain, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.
How to Prevent Kidney Cancer?The experts highlighted that lifestyle changes play a crucial role in kidney cancer prevention (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
5 Ways to Reduce Your Risk for Kidney Cancer
Go to source). "Regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and staying hydrated are essential practices for overall kidney health," said Dr. P.N. Gupta, Director and HOD - Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Paras Health, Gurugram."Adopting a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, coupled with regular physical activity, can significantly lower cancer risk. Additionally, avoiding tobacco in all forms is imperative, as smoking is a major risk factor for many types of cancer, including kidney cancer," he added.
Treatment for Kidney CancerExperts also mentioned that the outlook for kidney cancer patients has improved considerably due to advancements in treatment. The most common approach is surgery, which may involve removing the entire kidney or just the cancerous portion. Targeted therapies and immunotherapy have improved survival rates and quality of life for patients, they noted.
Source-IANS