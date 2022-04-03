World Hearing Day 2022: To Hear for Life, Listen With Care!

World Hearing Day (WHD) is annually celebrated on March 3 to raise awareness on prevention strategies of deafness and hearing loss. The day also helps encourage ear and hearing care globally. The theme of World Hearing Day 2022 has been designated as "To hear for life, listen with care!" The part of WHO's mission for World Hearing Day 2022 involves safe listening and protecting oneself against loud sounds.

World report on hearing in 2021 that highlighted the rising number of people living with and at risk of hearing loss.

The WHO and the Coalition for Global Hearing Health (CGHH) also call for proposals — WHF-CGHH Small Grants (grant of up to $800 to cover activities expenses) for this World Hearing Day 2022.



The general public, stakeholders, decision-makers, experts, clinicians, patients, and caregivers are invited to bring together events and activities concerning awareness of hearing loss. One may join the global event by raising awareness through social media using the hashtags #hearingcare, #worldhearingday, #safelistening.



Although hearing loss can have a profound effect on social connectivity, many of its causes are preventable such as those caused by exposure to loud sounds.