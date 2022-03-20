World Head Injury Awareness Day 2022

World Head Injury Awareness Day is observed on March 20th annually to foster awareness on head injury and strategies to prevent accidents and brain injuries. More than 5% of the population land up in serious brain injury after an accident. Nearly, 89,000 traumatic brain injury cases are reported in South Africa every year.

‘March 20th is celebrated as World Head Injury Awareness Day to educate the public on the impact of brain injuries on quality of life and ways to prevent it.’

The #MoreThanMyBrainInjury campaign educates public about what it's like to live with a brain injury.



This year join the group to increase the understanding of brain injury as a chronic condition and improve care and support for all those affected individuals.



The theme forThe day promotes the correct usage of safety gadgets such as helmets and seat belts through various events, which can prevent damage to the head when an accident is encountered.