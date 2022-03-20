World Head Injury Awareness Day 2022

World Head Injury Awareness Day is observed on March 20th annually to foster awareness on head injury and strategies to prevent accidents and brain injuries.
More than 5% of the population land up in serious brain injury after an accident. Nearly, 89,000 traumatic brain injury cases are reported in South Africa every year.
The theme for 2021-2023 campaign for world head injury awareness day is "More Than My Brain Injury". The day promotes the correct usage of safety gadgets such as helmets and seat belts through various events, which can prevent damage to the head when an accident is encountered.
This year join the group to increase the understanding of brain injury as a chronic condition and improve care and support for all those affected individuals.
Source: Medindia