World Egg Day 2020: Eggs to Boost Immunity

‘Eggs are the most economical, accessible healthiest foods across the globe.’

Suresh Chitturi noted that the egg supply chain remained strong in 2020, and even during the pandemic, egg farmers worked with gusto with their partners to deliver fresh, local, high-quality eggs in India."That's why this World Egg Day, we're expressing our appreciation for their contribution, and the importance of eggs. When it mattered most, they delivered, as we know eggs have been part of our food table for generations enriching our proteins requirement," he said.Tim Labert exuded confidence that the egg industry will continue its exponential growth in India, Asia, and around the world, as it enhanced the efficiencies and sustainability at the farmer level to further grow the outreach of this efficient animal protein. "Eggs have a positive impact on climate change. Eggs are a key part of the diet; they are also affordable animal protein. It is also relatively easy to produce and scale-up. We are working with Asian farmers to make the egg production viable and sustainable," he said.An interesting panel discussion on "Egg, much more than the perfect protein- An Egg-ceptional Superfood" saw the participants underlined the importance of eggs to keep immunity at a high level to fight COVID."Having an egg per day will give a sustainable protein of choice for consumers. With 6% of Vitamin A and 6.3 grams of protein in one egg, we consume just 75 calories, and the egg is a super protein food for individuals who pursue fitness or maintain a healthy weight," they said.According to them, studies demonstrate that eating eggs can lower the risk of heart disease in healthy people. Despite containing cholesterol, eggs contain high-density levels (HDL) or 'good' cholesterol. Research shows that people with higher levels of HDL generally have reduced risks of heart disease.The IEC acts as a bridge between industry and international regulators/decision-makers and creates a common policy framework on a range of issues, agreed by IEC members and approved by the IEC Council to boost availability, affordability, desirability, and convenience of nutritious foods.Across the world, IEC continues to devise newer approaches to boost egg availability and consumption.Source: IANS