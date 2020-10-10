by Iswarya on  October 10, 2020 at 9:13 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

World Egg Day 2020: Eggs to Boost Immunity
On World Egg Day, Top poultry experts' highlighted the importance of this protein-rich food to keep immunity at a high level to fight COVID-19.

World Egg Day was established at the IEC Vienna 1996 conference when it was decided to celebrate World Egg Day on the second Friday of October each year. The experts got together to discuss the vision forward for the industry and the importance of eggs in diets.

At a webinar hosted by Suresh Chitturi, Chairman of the International Egg Coordination Committee (IEC), along with Tim Labert, former chairman of IEC, Dr. Raghav Sunil, MS Orthopaedics, and Sanjoy Mukerji, CEO, Indian Poultry Review, they discussed case studies and shared business insights about the industry during the new normal.


Suresh Chitturi noted that the egg supply chain remained strong in 2020, and even during the pandemic, egg farmers worked with gusto with their partners to deliver fresh, local, high-quality eggs in India.

"That's why this World Egg Day, we're expressing our appreciation for their contribution, and the importance of eggs. When it mattered most, they delivered, as we know eggs have been part of our food table for generations enriching our proteins requirement," he said.

Tim Labert exuded confidence that the egg industry will continue its exponential growth in India, Asia, and around the world, as it enhanced the efficiencies and sustainability at the farmer level to further grow the outreach of this efficient animal protein. "Eggs have a positive impact on climate change. Eggs are a key part of the diet; they are also affordable animal protein. It is also relatively easy to produce and scale-up. We are working with Asian farmers to make the egg production viable and sustainable," he said.

An interesting panel discussion on "Egg, much more than the perfect protein- An Egg-ceptional Superfood" saw the participants underlined the importance of eggs to keep immunity at a high level to fight COVID.

"Having an egg per day will give a sustainable protein of choice for consumers. With 6% of Vitamin A and 6.3 grams of protein in one egg, we consume just 75 calories, and the egg is a super protein food for individuals who pursue fitness or maintain a healthy weight," they said.

According to them, studies demonstrate that eating eggs can lower the risk of heart disease in healthy people. Despite containing cholesterol, eggs contain high-density levels (HDL) or 'good' cholesterol. Research shows that people with higher levels of HDL generally have reduced risks of heart disease.

The IEC acts as a bridge between industry and international regulators/decision-makers and creates a common policy framework on a range of issues, agreed by IEC members and approved by the IEC Council to boost availability, affordability, desirability, and convenience of nutritious foods.

Across the world, IEC continues to devise newer approaches to boost egg availability and consumption.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Eggs - The Good and The Bad
The controversy about the goodness of eggs has finally settled down, so eat one egg a day with no health issues.
READ MORE
Top Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet
Top ten incredible reasons why eating eggs can make you healthier and brainier. Eggs are powerhouse of nutrients packed with proteins, essential vitamins and minerals.
READ MORE
One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay
Eggs: Are they good for your heart? Yes, says a new study. Consuming one egg a day can keep you away from heart attacks and stroke.
READ MORE
Just 1 Egg a Day Does Not Increase Heart Disease Risk
Does eating eggs increase my risk of heart disease? Moderate egg intake, i.e., eating one egg per day in most people, does not increase the risk of heart disease or death even if people have a history of cardiovascular disease or diabetes.
READ MORE
Blood Group Diet
What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.
READ MORE
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.
READ MORE
Fat-Burning Foods for Men
What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods
Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat healthy and also within your budget.
READ MORE
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Eating healthy winter foods is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed by the body during the cold months. Make healthy winter food recipes using seasonal produce for hearty meals.
READ MORE
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

ImmunisationTypes of Food AllergiesMyasthenia GravisBlood Group DietTop Ten Healthy Winter FoodsTop Ten Budget-Friendly FoodsFat-Burning Foods for MenBoils - Treatment by DrugsTop Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily DietNeck Cracking