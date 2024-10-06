About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World Cerebral Palsy Day: Celebrating Abilities, Breaking Barriers

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 6 2024 11:48 PM

The government commemorated World Cerebral Palsy Day (1 Trusted Source
World Cerebral Palsy Day â€“ October 6th

Go to source) with nationwide awareness campaigns aimed at fostering an inclusive society for all. The day serves as a platform to amplify the voices of individuals living with cerebral palsy (CP). This year's theme, '#UniquelyCP,' celebrates the diverse interests, passions, and identities of the cerebral palsy community, emphasizing that they are not solely defined by their disability.
Under the leadership of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), the government marked the day with awareness campaigns across the nation. Various national institutes and regional centres under the Department hosted programmes to spread awareness about cerebral palsy and empower those affected by it.

Cerebral palsy is a non-progressive motor neurological disorder that manifests during the early developmental stages of life.

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2024

The 2024 theme is a positive step towards raising awareness that a person's disability is not their entire identity. The theme emphasises that each person is special in their own way and that society must understand and embrace these unique identities.

Cerebral palsy is often misunderstood, and those affected face numerous societal challenges. The aim of this day is to break these stereotypes and work towards building an inclusive society where individuals with cerebral palsy are respected for their identity and talents.

According to Dr. Sowmya M, Senior Consultant-Neurology, Aster RV Hospital, cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder caused by damage to the developing brain, leading to difficulties with movement, muscle tone, and posture. While the brain injury itself is non-progressive, symptoms can vary, from mild motor impairments to severe physical disabilities, and may evolve as the child grows.

“Treatments such as occupational therapy, physical therapy, medications and surgical interventions can enhance mobility and quality of life. Timely intervention is essential, as it helps prevent complications and enables individuals with CP to achieve greater independence and manage conditions associated with it,” said the doctor.

There is no cure though. Early treatment is the main mantra for celebral palsy. Timely intervention can be life-altering.

Reference:
  1. World Cerebral Palsy Day – October 6th - (https://worldcpday.org/)
Source-IANS
