On World Cancer Day, ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer said human mind can overcome any disease.

World Cancer Day 2019: Human Mind can Overcome Any Disease

On January 30, Parrikar tabled the annual budget for 2019-20 in the state legislative Assembly, before being taken to the premier health facility in the national capital on the same day. He continues to be admitted in AIIMS.According to the Joint Secretary of the Goa Cancer Society, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Parrikar has set a "good example" for all cancer patients."In Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, we see a strong man with tremendous willpower to win against the deadly BIG C! In the fight against cancer, there can be only one winner. It's either the patient or cancer! He has set a good example for all cancer patients that they have to be positive in their approach which can help tide over the crisis!" Salkar said.Parrikar's failing health has been of major political concern in Goa, with the opposition as well as ruling alliance members pressing for a change in leadership, claiming that Parrikar's ill-health has resulted in administrative failure in the coastal state. The BJP has insisted that Parrikar, although ill, is fit enough to run the coalition government.Source: IANS