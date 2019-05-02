medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

World Cancer Day 2019: Human Mind can Overcome Any Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 5, 2019 at 9:17 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

On World Cancer Day, ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer said human mind can overcome any disease.
World Cancer Day 2019: Human Mind can Overcome Any Disease
World Cancer Day 2019: Human Mind can Overcome Any Disease

On January 30, Parrikar tabled the annual budget for 2019-20 in the state legislative Assembly, before being taken to the premier health facility in the national capital on the same day. He continues to be admitted in AIIMS.

According to the Joint Secretary of the Goa Cancer Society, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Parrikar has set a "good example" for all cancer patients.

"In Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, we see a strong man with tremendous willpower to win against the deadly BIG C! In the fight against cancer, there can be only one winner. It's either the patient or cancer! He has set a good example for all cancer patients that they have to be positive in their approach which can help tide over the crisis!" Salkar said.

Parrikar's failing health has been of major political concern in Goa, with the opposition as well as ruling alliance members pressing for a change in leadership, claiming that Parrikar's ill-health has resulted in administrative failure in the coastal state. The BJP has insisted that Parrikar, although ill, is fit enough to run the coalition government.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Quiz on Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage and can be fatal. Test your knowledge on pancreatic cancer by taking this ...

Parrikar's Positive Approach Sets a Great Example for Cancer Patients: Doctor

Positive approach of the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer sets an excellent example for cancer patients.

New Combination Blood Test Helps Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

A simple blood test in combination with an existing test help identify pancreatic cancer well before the advanced and difficult-to-treat stages.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Nutrition and Cognitive Development in Young Children

Healthy Salads

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive