World Antimicrobial Awareness Week and the Risks of AMR

by Colleen Fleiss on Nov 25 2024 4:18 AM

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week raises global awareness about the dangers of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promotes responsible use of antibiotics to combat this threat.

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about the growing threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and promoting actions to combat it. (1 Trusted Source
World AMR Awareness Week

Go to source)
Many people, when experiencing minor ailments like a cough, sore throat, or fever, often rush to pharmacies to purchase antibiotics without consulting a doctor. Moreover, they discontinue the antibiotics after one or two doses instead of completing the prescribed course.

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

Such practices contribute to AMR, where antibiotics lose their ability to effectively treat infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. This condition makes infections harder to treat and poses significant public health risks. Dr. Arcy Billoria, Microbiologist at Aster Prime Hospital, explained the risks associated with antibiotic misuse and offered essential guidance to combat AMR. AMR leads to prolonged infections, increased mortality rates, and the spread of multidrug-resistant organisms or "superbugs."

According to the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM), AMR causes approximately 1 million deaths annually and could result in 39 million deaths by 2050 if left unaddressed. One of the leading causes of AMR is the misuse of antibiotics. Many people take antibiotics without a prescription, discontinue them prematurely, or use leftover medication.

Billoria emphasised that such behaviour must stop. Antibiotics should be used only under a doctor’s guidance, in the prescribed dosage, and for the recommended duration. She suggested people to stop practices like demanding antibiotics from doctors unnecessarily, taking antibiotics prescribed for others and using leftover or expired antibiotics. Runny noses, sore throats, and diarrhea are typically caused by viruses and do not require antibiotics. Antibiotics work against bacteria, not viruses. Using them unnecessarily can disturb the body’s natural bacterial balance and lead to resistance.

Vaccination can prevent bacterial infections, reducing the need for antibiotics. Ensuring good hygiene practices like regular handwashing and covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing can also prevent infections. Dr. Billoria urged everyone to use antibiotics responsibly to preserve their effectiveness for future generations and avoid a health crisis caused by resistant infections.

Reference:
  1. World AMR Awareness Week - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-amr-awareness-week)
Source-IANS
