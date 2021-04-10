About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Animal Day 2021: Cosmetics Brand Lakme Won't Carry Tests On Animals For Its Cosmetics Products

by Colleen Fleiss on October 4, 2021 at 10:43 PM
On World Animal Day, Lakme has agreed to join PETA US' 'Global Beauty Without Bunnies' programme, which certifies cosmetics, personal-care, and household goods companies and brands that don't test on animals.

"Lakme, which is owned by Hindustan Unilever, will now feature the programme's PETA-approved bunny logo on its packaging," PETA India said in a release here.

"Not testing any of our products on animals is critical to our values at Lakme and is in line with Unilever's Positive Beauty vision," said head of innovations at Lakme, Sumati Matti.

PETA India advised consumers to purchase only from companies listed as not testing on animals by PETA US' Global Beauty Without Bunnies programme.
"PETA's 'Beauty Without Bunnies' programme is recognised worldwide for its high-quality standards and rigour, and we are proud to be a brand that is officially PETA-approved. With Lakme's range of high-performance and world-class cosmetics, skin-care products, and beauty salons, women can own their look while knowing that the beauty and safety from our products are from scientific alternatives to animal testing," Matti said.

"Thanks to Lakme's compassion and conscientiousness, animals will be spared the ugly tests for beauty products," said PETA India science policy advisor, Ankita Pandey.

PETA India - whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to experiment on" - notes that more than 5,400 companies around the world have banned all animal tests in favour of effective, modern, non-animal methods, thereby sparing animals painful and deadly tests.

Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) Demonstrates no Link with Dementia Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
