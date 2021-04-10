World Animal Day 2021: Cosmetics Brand Lakme Won't Carry Tests On Animals For Its Cosmetics Products

Advertisement

PETA India advised consumers to purchase only from companies listed as not testing on animals by PETA US' Global Beauty Without Bunnies programme."PETA's 'Beauty Without Bunnies' programme is recognised worldwide for its high-quality standards and rigour, and we are proud to be a brand that is officially PETA-approved. With Lakme's range of high-performance and world-class cosmetics, skin-care products, and beauty salons, women can own their look while knowing that the beauty and safety from our products are from scientific alternatives to animal testing," Matti said."Thanks to Lakme's compassion and conscientiousness, animals will be spared the ugly tests for beauty products," said PETA India science policy advisor, Ankita Pandey.PETA India - whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to experiment on" - notes that more than 5,400 companies around the world have banned all animal tests in favour of effective, modern, non-animal methods, thereby sparing animals painful and deadly tests.Source: IANS