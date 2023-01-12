About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
World AIDS Day 2023 Emphasizes Community Leadership's Power to End HIV Crisis

by Colleen Fleiss on December 1, 2023 at 9:25 PM
Today, December 1 marks World AIDS Day, dedicated to raising awareness and showing support for individuals living with HIV/AIDS while honoring those lost to AIDS-related illnesses globally.

GlobalData, a prominent data and analytics company, highlights this year's World AIDS Day theme emphasizing the crucial role of community leadership in eradicating the HIV epidemic.

World AIDS Day: Remember and Commit

Explore the evolution of World AIDS Day, dispel myths, and discover how to contribute. A global call to remember, commit, and unite against HIV/AIDS stigma.
Stephanie Kurdach, an Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData, shares, "World AIDS Day 2023 centers on the theme 'Let Communities Lead,' emphasizing the power of the communities most affected by HIV in bringing an end to AIDS."

Empowering Community Leadership in HIV Programs

The focus for World AIDS Day 2023 involves prioritizing community leadership in all HIV programs, ensuring adequate funding, eliminating barriers, and creating safe and empowering environments. Advocacy for essential HIV services and efforts to combat stigma and discrimination are urged among health workers and public health leaders.

In 2022, the World Health Organization reported 1.3 million new HIV cases and 630,000 HIV-related deaths worldwide. GlobalData notes over 63,000 new HIV cases in the 7MM* in the same year. The Global Health Sector Strategies (GHSS) on HIV sets targets, aiming for 0.05 new infections per 1,000 uninfected individuals by 2025 and 0.025 by 2030, down from 0.18 in 2021.
Facts on HIV / AIDS

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) usually targets the human immune system to weaken the body's defenses against infections. Here are the top facts on HIV/AIDS.
Kurdach underscores, "While there's no cure for HIV, antiretroviral therapies (ART) have transformed it into a manageable chronic health condition. The HIV therapeutics market within the 7MM is valued at around $27 billion. Reducing HIV transmission is as crucial as combating associated stigma. Community leadership plays a vital role in advocating for justice for those affected by HIV/AIDS. World AIDS Day serves as a pivotal platform for communities to drive awareness and lead the charge against the HIV epidemic."

Source: Medindia
Quiz on HIV Symptoms

Do you know that there are symptoms for each stage of HIV/AIDS? Learn more from our HIV Symptom Quiz but here's a disclaimer - never go by symptoms alone. Symptoms only indicate the progression of the disease, while only a medical test can confirm it.
