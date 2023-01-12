World AIDS Day 2023 Emphasizes Community Leadership's Power to End HIV Crisis

Advertisement

In 2022, the World Health Organization reported 1.3 million new HIV cases and 630,000 HIV-related deaths worldwide. GlobalData notes over 63,000 new HIV cases in the 7MM* in the same year. The Global Health Sector Strategies (GHSS) on HIV sets targets, aiming for 0.05 new infections per 1,000 uninfected individuals by 2025 and 0.025 by 2030, down from 0.18 in 2021.Kurdach underscores, "While there's no cure for HIV, antiretroviral therapies (ART) have transformed it into a manageable chronic health condition. The HIV therapeutics market within the 7MM is valued at around $27 billion. Reducing HIV transmission is as crucial as combating associated stigma. Community leadership plays a vital role in advocating for justice for those affected by HIV/AIDS. World AIDS Day serves as a pivotal platform for communities to drive awareness and lead the charge against the HIV epidemic."Source: Medindia