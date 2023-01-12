World AIDS Day 2023 Emphasizes Community Leadership's Power to End HIV Crisis

Today, December 1 marks World AIDS Day, dedicated to raising awareness and showing support for individuals living with HIV/AIDS while honoring those lost to AIDS-related illnesses globally.
GlobalData, a prominent data and analytics company, highlights this year's World AIDS Day theme emphasizing the crucial role of community leadership in eradicating the HIV epidemic.
‘The WHO, the Global Fund, and UNAIDS aim to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 by reducing incident cases. #worldaidsday #HIV #AIDS #healthday’
Stephanie Kurdach, an Infectious Disease Analyst at GlobalData, shares, "World AIDS Day 2023 centers on the theme 'Let Communities Lead,' emphasizing the power of the communities most affected by HIV in bringing an end to AIDS."
Empowering Community Leadership in HIV ProgramsThe focus for World AIDS Day 2023 involves prioritizing community leadership in all HIV programs, ensuring adequate funding, eliminating barriers, and creating safe and empowering environments. Advocacy for essential HIV services and efforts to combat stigma and discrimination are urged among health workers and public health leaders.
In 2022, the World Health Organization reported 1.3 million new HIV cases and 630,000 HIV-related deaths worldwide. GlobalData notes over 63,000 new HIV cases in the 7MM* in the same year. The Global Health Sector Strategies (GHSS) on HIV sets targets, aiming for 0.05 new infections per 1,000 uninfected individuals by 2025 and 0.025 by 2030, down from 0.18 in 2021.
Kurdach underscores, "While there's no cure for HIV, antiretroviral therapies (ART) have transformed it into a manageable chronic health condition. The HIV therapeutics market within the 7MM is valued at around $27 billion. Reducing HIV transmission is as crucial as combating associated stigma. Community leadership plays a vital role in advocating for justice for those affected by HIV/AIDS. World AIDS Day serves as a pivotal platform for communities to drive awareness and lead the charge against the HIV epidemic."
Source: Medindia
