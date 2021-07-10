Working Of The Biological Clock In A Test Tube

Assemblage of a biological clock in a test tube helps study the in vitro working mechanism of the circadian clock and the interactions of its component parts as per a study "Reconstitution of an intact clock reveals mechanisms of circadian timekeeping", at the University Of California - Santa Cruz, published in Science.



Biological clocks (also called circadian clocks) drive almost every aspect of physiology in our cells. The cyclical interactions of clock proteins keep the biological rhythms of life in tune with the daily cycle of night and day - a universal phenomenon observed even in single-celled organisms like cyanobacteria.