Working Night Shifts May Increase Early Menopause Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 4, 2019 at 11:02 AM
Night shift jobs can significantly affect women's health in the long run. Working night shifts may increase the risk of developing early menopause, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Human Reproduction.
Women who work in night shifts, even occasionally, are at an increased risk of early menopause, which can heighten the possibility of developing cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis and memory problems, finds a new study.

The study showed women who had done continued night shifts for 20 months or more in the preceding two years had a nine percent increased the risk of early menopause, the Daily Mail reported. If they had done rotating night shifts for more than 20 years, the risk rose to 73 percent.

"For women who went through menopause before the age of 45, shift work seemed to be particularly important. This could be due to disruption of their circadian rhythms, stress or fatigue, although more research is needed," lead author David Stock, from the University of Dalhousie in Canada, was quoted as saying.

Early menopause could also come from the stress of working late at night, as stress hormones are believed to disrupt sex hormones like estrogen. This could also increase the chance that a woman stops ovulating, according to the study.

Previous evidence suggests working in 'high-strain' jobs, and those with 'difficult schedules' is linked to earlier menopause.

For the study, the team studied more than 80,000 nurses who worked at least in the night shifts in a month for over 22 years in addition to day and evening shifts.

Source: IANS

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

