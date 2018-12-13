medindia
Work Stress May Increase Cancer Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 13, 2018 at 12:08 PM Research News
New study highlights that work stress can increase the risk of cancer, reports a new study.
Work Stress May Increase Cancer Risk

In an International Journal of Cancer study of data on more than 280,000 people from North America and Europe, work stress was associated with a significantly increased risk of colorectal, esophagus, and lung cancers.

When looking more closely at the data, investigators observed a link between work stress and colorectal cancer in North America, but not in Europe. By contrast, a significant association between work stress and esophagus cancer was found in Europe, but not in North America.

In addition, there was no association between work stress and the risk of prostate, breast, or ovarian cancers.

"There are several biological mechanisms whereby stress in work may lead to cancer," the authors wrote.

Source: Eurekalert

