medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Work-life Balance: Simple, Easy Methods for Less Stress and More Success

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 27, 2019 at 3:13 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In today's fast paced world, with more people experiencing anxiety and depression at workplace than ever before, managing work-related stress is the need of the hour, said expert.
Work-life Balance: Simple, Easy Methods for Less Stress and More Success
Work-life Balance: Simple, Easy Methods for Less Stress and More Success

Dr. Shruthi M Hegde, Ayurveda Expert at The Himalaya Drug Company, says stress can bring down your productivity and have an adverse effect on your efficiency, leading to fatigue. Small changes in your busy and fast-paced life could help relieve stress to a great extent and manage your work-life balance.

At times, when you feel stressed out, it's important to stay calm and rejuvenated to keep yourself going. You could use various ways to rejuvenate yourself. It could be as simple as taking time out and listening to your favorite music, taking a stroll, speaking to someone you like, getting enough sleep, or having the right health regimen.

In fact, including the right herbs in your health regimen could help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

On this note, it's important to maintain a healthy balance between the nervous system, endocrine glands and the immune system to reduce the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body. One must practice comprehensive relaxation techniques for the mind and body, and include fitness activities like dance, yoga, meditation in their routine.

Traditionally referred to as an adaptogen, Ashvagandha helps in uplifting the mood, reducing anxiety, improving energy levels and reducing the stress hormone which are required to tackle stressful times.

Ashvagandha is a well-known herb for reducing stress and anxiety in humans. According to a scientific study, the Ashvagandha root extract has beneficial effects on the body under chronic stress. Even Ayurveda texts and modern research indicate that Ashvagandha is known for its adaptogen properties, which help bring about a healthy balance between the nervous and immune system. This results in reducing the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body. It is one of the best natural alternatives to treat stress and anxiety-related problems.

This simple addition of Ashvagandha to your daily health regimen can help you stay stress-free, thereby improving your work-life balance. This will ultimately boost productivity and efficiency at the workplace, as well as the world outside to pursue personal interests.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Simple Ways to Deal with Work Related Stress

Work-related stress has many causes and symptoms. But there are ways workplace stress can be managed with ease.

Being Bullied by Your Boss can Lead to Work Stress and Retaliation

Bullying at the workplace have a negative impact on employees leading to work stress and low performance, finds a new study.

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart

Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.

Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress

Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

What's New on Medindia

Bursitis Shoulder

Barley and its Benefits

Top Beauty Foods to Look Younger and Glowing
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive