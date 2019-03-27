In today's fast paced world, with more people experiencing anxiety and depression at workplace than ever before, managing work-related stress is the need of the hour, said expert.

Work-life Balance: Simple, Easy Methods for Less Stress and More Success

‘Rejuvenation and relaxation are the most important factors to combat stress. Additionally, one can add herbs like Ashvagandha to their health supplements to manage stress more effectively.’

Dr. Shruthi M Hegde, Ayurveda Expert at The Himalaya Drug Company, says stress can bring down your productivity and have an adverse effect on your efficiency, leading to fatigue. Small changes in your busy and fast-paced life could help relieve stress to a great extent and manage your work-life balance.At times, when you feel stressed out, it's important to stay calm and rejuvenated to keep yourself going. You could use various ways to rejuvenate yourself. It could be as simple as taking time out and listening to your favorite music, taking a stroll, speaking to someone you like, getting enough sleep, or having the right health regimen.In fact, including the right herbs in your health regimen could help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated.On this note, it's important to maintain a healthy balance between the nervous system, endocrine glands and the immune system to reduce the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body. One must practice comprehensive relaxation techniques for the mind and body, and include fitness activities like dance, yoga, meditation in their routine.Traditionally referred to as an adaptogen, Ashvagandha helps in uplifting the mood, reducing anxiety, improving energy levels and reducing the stress hormone which are required to tackle stressful times.Ashvagandha is a well-known herb for reducing stress and anxiety in humans. According to a scientific study, the Ashvagandha root extract has beneficial effects on the body under chronic stress. Even Ayurveda texts and modern research indicate that Ashvagandha is known for its adaptogen properties, which help bring about a healthy balance between the nervous and immune system. This results in reducing the harmful effects of long-term stress on the body. It is one of the best natural alternatives to treat stress and anxiety-related problems.This simple addition of Ashvagandha to your daily health regimen can help you stay stress-free, thereby improving your work-life balance. This will ultimately boost productivity and efficiency at the workplace, as well as the world outside to pursue personal interests.Source: IANS