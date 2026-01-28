Wood Burning Linked to 8,600 Annual U.S. Deaths

New study shows that residential wood burning is linked to increased death rates, mainly impacting America's urban and suburban areas.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Ambient Air Quality and Health Impacts of PM2.5 from U.S. Residential Wood Combustion



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Residential #wood_burning elevates a hidden U.S. health crisis with higher PM2.5 levels even in #urban_areas that burn the least. Swapping wood stoves for clean heat pumps is the fastest way to clear the air of #toxic_black_carbon. #woodsmoke #airquality #PM2.5 #environmentalhealth #urban_pollution

Switching to Clean-Heating Appliances Can Cut Wood Smoke Pollution

Using High-Resolution Models Scientists Simulated the Flow of Black Carbon

Densely Populated Urban and Suburban Areas are Primarily Affected by Wood Smoke

Wood Smoke Health Risks are 30% Higher for Marginalized Communities

Ambient Air Quality and Health Impacts of PM2.5 from U.S. Residential Wood Combustion - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adz0189)

and causes approximately 8,600 premature deaths every year in the U.S.The revelation was made by scientists from Northwestern University, and the study was published in the journal.(Despite low primary usage rates,Researchers emphasize that targeting residential wood burning through policy and(carbonaceous aerosols) and saving thousands of lives.“Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases,” said Northwestern’s Kyan Shlipak, who led the study.“Studies have shown consistently that this exposure leads to a higher risk of death. Our study suggests that one way to substantially reduce this pollution is to reduce residential wood burning. Using alternative appliances to heat homes instead of burning wood would have a big impact on fine particulate matter in the air.”,” said Northwestern’s Daniel Horton, the study’s senior author.“Since only a small number of homes rely on wood burning for heat, facilitating a home-heating appliance transition to cleaner burning or non-burning heat sources could lead to outsized improvements in air quality.”For decades, air-quality research and policies have focused on emissions from vehicles, power plants, agriculture, industry, and wildfires. However, in the new study, Shlipak, Horton and their collaborators turned to a much less studied and often overlooked source of pollution: wood burning in homes, including emissions from wood-burning furnaces, boilers, fireplaces and stoves.The team first gathered residential wood-burning data from the National Emissions Inventory (NEI), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s comprehensive and detailed account of air pollution sources. The NEI bases its wood-burning emissions estimates on national household surveys, housing data, climate conditions, and appliance types.Then, the Northwestern team used a“Wood burning emissions enter the atmosphere, where they are affected by meteorology,” Horton said. “, and can form additional, secondary species of particulate matter pollution.”Shlipak and Horton found that particulate matter from wood burning is particularly problematic in cities and suburban communities due to the combined effects of population density, emissions density, and atmospheric transport. In many cities, smoke from surrounding suburbs drifts into more densely populated urban cores, which have limited wood-burning emissions.Even cities not typically associated with wood burning, such as those in warmer climates, can experience impacts from wood burning during cold snaps, recreational burning, and atmospheric transport.“Our results suggest that the impacts of residential wood burning are primarily an urban and suburban phenomenon,” Shlipak said.“This finding underscores the public health relevance of this pollution. We estimate that, and this estimate does not account for particulate matter exposures in other seasons.”The researchers found that although people of color burn less wood, they experienced higher exposure levels and greater harms from wood-burning pollution. In the Chicago metropolitan area, for example, the researchers estimate that Black communities face more than 30% higher adverse health effects from residential wood burning than the citywide average.“While a lot of emissions from residential wood burning come from the suburbs, pollutants emitted into the air don’t typically stay put,” Horton said., we estimate larger negative health outcomes for people of color.”“However, people of color are correlated with lower emissions rates, indicating that a large fraction of this pollution is transported to these communities, rather than emitted by them.”Source-Eurekalert