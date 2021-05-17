Women's Heart Disease Cuts Down by 2030

The commission defines 10 vigorous measures to tackle the unbalance in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention to reduce CVD in women by educating health care providers and patients on early detection to prevent heart disease in women.
‘Tailored interventions reduce one-third of women’s Cardiovascular disease by 2030.’
Professor Roxana Mehran, from Mount Sinai Medical Center, USA, says: "Cardiovascular disease in women remains understudied, under-recognised, under-diagnosed, and under-treated globally. Achieving the important target set by the United Nations requires bold, distinct strategies to not only target factors contributing to CVD but also to identify sex-specific biological mechanisms in women. Making permanent improvements to the worldwide care of women with CVD requires coordinated efforts and partnerships involving policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and the wider community.
Apart from common risk factors like high blood pressure, high body mass index and high LDL cholesterol, The commission highlights sex specific and under-recognised social risk factors.
The Commission's work towards a healthier future recommends to include more women focused strategies and increase the awareness of Cardiovascular disease risk in women
among physicians, scientists, and health care providers.
Such a move towards women's cardiovascular will be a major step towards equity, social justice, and sustainable development.
