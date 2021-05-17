Women's Heart Disease Cuts Down by 2030

The first global report from the 2019 Global Burden of Disease Study urges the researchers to call out for urgent action to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease in women - the leading cause of death for women around the world.



So, all female-led cardiovascular disease Commission report published in The Lancet by 17 leading experts from 11 countries helps to reduce one-third of the global burden of cardiovascular disease in women worldwide by 2030.



The commission defines 10 vigorous measures to tackle the unbalance in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention to reduce CVD in women by educating health care providers and patients on early detection to prevent heart disease in women.



‘Tailored interventions reduce one-third of women’s Cardiovascular disease by 2030.’





Apart from common risk factors like high blood pressure, high body mass index and high LDL cholesterol, The commission highlights sex specific and under-recognised social risk factors.



The Commission's work towards a healthier future recommends to include more women focused strategies and increase the awareness of Cardiovascular disease risk in women among physicians, scientists, and health care providers.



Such a move towards women's cardiovascular will be a major step towards equity, social justice, and sustainable development.







Source: Eurekalert Professor Roxana Mehran, from Mount Sinai Medical Center, USA, says: "Cardiovascular disease in women remains understudied, under-recognised, under-diagnosed, and under-treated globally. Achieving the important target set by the United Nations requires bold, distinct strategies to not only target factors contributing to CVD but also to identify sex-specific biological mechanisms in women. Making permanent improvements to the worldwide care of women with CVD requires coordinated efforts and partnerships involving policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and the wider community.Apart from common risk factors like high blood pressure, high body mass index and high LDL cholesterol, The commission highlights sex specific and under-recognised social risk factors.The Commission's work towards a healthier future recommends to include moreamong physicians, scientists, and health care providers.Such a move towards women's cardiovascular will be a major step towards equity, social justice, and sustainable development.Source: Eurekalert The commission defines 10 vigorous measures to tackle the unbalance in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention to reduce CVD in women by educating health care providers and patients on early detection to prevent heart disease in women.

Recommended Reading Early Menopause Linked to Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease Natural and surgical premature menopause may be associated with raised risk for a composite of cardiovascular diseases, reveals a new study. READ MORE PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. READ MORE Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed. READ MORE Air travel: To fly or not to fly Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions. READ MORE Body Mass Index Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. READ MORE Cardiac Catheterization Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart. READ MORE Heart Attack Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion. READ MORE Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease. READ MORE Statins Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits. READ MORE