by Iswarya on  May 4, 2020 at 6:03 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Women's Heart Attack Symptoms are Not All That Different: Study
While heart attack symptoms can differ between men and women, there are also many similarities, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The top three heart attack symptoms in both women and men are chest pain, sweating, and shortness of breath reports a study presented today on EAPC Essentials 4 You, a scientific platform of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

"Heart attack symptoms are often labeled as 'typical' in men and 'atypical' in women," said study author Dr. Annemarijn de Boer of the University Medical Centre Utrecht, the Netherlands. "But our study shows that there are also many similarities."


Whatever your gender, if you experience heart attack symptoms, don't delay. Call the emergency services immediately.

Some previous studies report sex differences in symptoms while others report shared symptoms.

This study compiled the highest quality studies - 27 in total - from the past two decades detailing symptoms in patients with the confirmed acute coronary syndrome (heart attack or unstable angina).

In addition to sharing the three most common symptoms, the majority of men and women experiencing an acute coronary syndrome had chest pain: 79% of men and 74% of women.

Significant differences in symptom presentation between women and men were also reported. Compared to men, women were more than twice as likely to have pain between the shoulder blades, 64% more likely to have nausea or vomiting, and 34% more likely to experience shortness of breath. Although chest pain and sweating were the most frequent symptoms in both women and men, they occurred less often in women, who had a 30% lower odds of chest pain and 26% lower odds of sweating compared to men.

The study did not investigate the reasons why there are some variations in symptom presentation between women and men, but Dr. de Boer said: "Previous research has shown sex differences in how heart attacks occur in the body, but it is uncertain how or whether this relates to symptom presentation. The cause of symptom differences between the sexes deserves further study."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary ...
READ MORE
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Heart Attack and Stroke
Artificial intelligence (AI) can measure blood flow instantly and accurately. AI can help predict the chances of death, heart attack and stroke. Also, can be used by doctors to help recommend treatments which could improve a patient's blood flow.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Chest PainCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsHeartHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksHealthy Heart