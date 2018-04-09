medindia
Women’s Health - A Subject of Discussion At National Crafts Museum Festival Delhi

by Rishika Gupta on  September 4, 2018 at 3:26 PM Indian Health News
Gender and Women's Health was at discussion at the National Crafts Museum Festival Delhi last Sunday. The discussion was considered to be India's first women's health festival.
Women’s Health - A Subject of Discussion At National Crafts Museum Festival Delhi

Organised by Theacare, a FemTech platform promoting women's health, the Sunday festival "FemmeCon" saw leaders of women-oriented organizations initiate crucial conversations around the frequently asked questions (FAQs) of gender and health.

Apart from a 'baithak' on the future of women's health, the event saw deliberations on access and sanitation for women with disabilities by Planet Abled Founder Neha Arora, along with one on laws on sexual harassment at the workplace by Ungender's Managing Partner Pallavi Pareek.

Talks on "Abortion in India: Stories, Stigma, Challenges and Solutions" by The Reproductive Justice Happy Hour and "Government Policies on Women's Health" by One Future Collective also took place at the event.

A reading zone "Femmereads" at the venue also encouraged visitors to engage in feminist literature, apart from discussions, along with an exhibition of feminist art -- "FemmeExhibits."

The event also had spoken poetry performances by noted poets Ankita Anand and Saumya Baijal.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

'Swasthya Samiksha' App to Improve Women's Health Care in India

'Swasthya Samiksha' App to Improve Women's Health Care in India

The Members of the Parliament can now receive data and information on maternal and reproductive health through a new app.

Impact of Reduced Exposure of Endocrine Disruptor Chemicals In Women's Health

Impact of Reduced Exposure of Endocrine Disruptor Chemicals In Women's Health

Endocrine disruptor chemicals like Bisphenol A (BPA) are associated with negative health effects in women like weight gain.

Widowhood Lessens Stress and Improves Women's Health

Widowhood Lessens Stress and Improves Women's Health

Married women may suffer from the effects of caregiver burden since they often devote themselves to caring for their husband in later life.

How Education of Men is Important for Women's Health

How Education of Men is Important for Women's Health

A man's education plays an important role in his partner's reproductive and maternal health.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine

Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine

Christmas is celebrated as a religious and cultural festival by billions of people around the world.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

