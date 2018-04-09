Gender and Women's Health was at discussion at the National Crafts Museum Festival Delhi last Sunday. The discussion was considered to be India's first women's health festival.

Women’s Health - A Subject of Discussion At National Crafts Museum Festival Delhi

‘Organised by Theacare, a FemTech platform promoting women's health, the "FemmeCon" saw leaders of women-oriented organizations speak up on crucial issues around the frequently asked questions (FAQs) of gender and health.’

Organised by Theacare, a FemTech platform promoting women's health, the Sunday festival "FemmeCon" saw leaders of women-oriented organizations initiate crucial conversations around the frequently asked questions (FAQs) of gender and health.Apart from a 'baithak' on the future of women's health, the event saw deliberations on access and sanitation for women with disabilities by Planet Abled Founder Neha Arora, along with one on laws on sexual harassment at the workplace by Ungender's Managing Partner Pallavi Pareek.Talks on "Abortion in India: Stories, Stigma, Challenges and Solutions" by The Reproductive Justice Happy Hour and "Government Policies on Women's Health" by One Future Collective also took place at the event.A reading zone "Femmereads" at the venue also encouraged visitors to engage in feminist literature, apart from discussions, along with an exhibition of feminist art -- "FemmeExhibits."The event also had spoken poetry performances by noted poets Ankita Anand and Saumya Baijal.Source: IANS