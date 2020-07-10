Women's Longevity Might be Linked to Age at Birth of Last Child

A smaller study previously suggested that maternal age at the birth of a woman's last child affected telomere length. This new, larger-scale study included more than 1,200 perimenopausal and postmenopausal women of various ethnicities and backgrounds from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.In addition, unlike previous studies, this study took into consideration sociodemographic factors related to childbearing patterns and health decisions.The study confirmed that maternal age at last birth is positively associated with telomere length, meaning that women who delivered their last child later in life were likely to have longer telomeres, a biomarker of long-term health and longevity. This finding was restricted to women with one or two live births or who had used oral contraceptives.Results are published in the article "Maternal age at last birth and leukocyte telomere length in a nationally representative population of perimenopausal and postmenopausal women.""More research is needed to determine whether older maternal age at last birth causes telomeres to lengthen or whether telomere length serves as a proxy for general health and corresponds with a woman's ability to have a child at a later age," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.Source: Eurekalert