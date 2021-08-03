Women’s Day 2021: DCW Honors 48 People Who Worked for Women Interests

‘Some of the main faces were Captain Tania Shergill, the first woman in the country to lead the men squads in the Republic Day parade, CRPF's Daredevil Biker Squad led by Inspector Seema Nag, member of the Indian cricket team and Air Force Officer Shikha Pandey. Apart from this, many women from the defence fields were also honored. ’

At the same time, 11-year-old environmental activist Lisipria Kangjuam as well as Maharashtra's 85-year-old Shanta Balu Pawar received the award from the Commission. A few months ago, Shanta Tai's video went viral on social media, in which she was seen performing her art with a lathi. She is also known as 'Warrior Aaji' on social media.The commission also honoured Instagram celebrities Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh. Kusha and Dolly make comedy videos on topics related to women, which are watched by crores of people.The list of awardees also include Chandrayaan-2's women scientists. Chandrayaan-2 is seen as a huge achievement for India in the field of science.Acid attack survivor and now a celebrity, Lakshmi Agarawal, was also honoured during the function. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's movie "Chhapak" is based on Lakshmi's life.These apart, advocate Mahendra Singh, who hit the headlines after he agreed to fight a case against strongman and former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the infamous Unnao rape case, was also honoured.During the riots in Delhi last year, Sardar Mohinder Singh saved the lives of over 30 people and Premkant got burnt in a bid to save people. Both were awarded by the Commission.The award ceremony was not restricted to the civilians but the families of martyrs were also honoured. Twenty one-year-old soldier Sardar Gurtej Singh was martyred in the Galwan Valley last year. To mark his sacrifice as a 'respectful irreparable loss', Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal honoured Gurtez's mother.A number of transgender activists were also honoured by the Commission, the main face of which is Lakshmi from Maharashtra.Deeksha Dagar, a golfer who has brought laurels to the country, was also honoured. Neetu Sarkar, who has been named in wrestling after a life full of struggle, has also been awarded.The Commission said, "The purpose of the awards is to encourage every citizen of the country as well as to bring forth the great people who have done the best work in the society to protect and uplift women."During the award ceremony, Delhi Women's Commission chief Swati Maliwal said, "The Delhi Commission for Women has shown unprecedented and incredible work in the last 5 years. The Commission has heard more than 1 lakh cases in the last 5 years, attended more than 4.35 lakh calls on its 181 helpline and has rescued countless girls and women from different places.""The Commission salutes every woman in the country on the occasion of International Women's Day, and also salutes every person who is working for the interests of women. Our war is going on and our aim is to provide a safe environment to every woman in Delhi and the country," she said.Sisodia spoke about the work done by his government while emphasising the importance of education for girls and women in Delhi.Kejriwal said, "The Delhi Commission for Women is the only commission in the country that people recognise through its work. Swati Maliwal has done the work of curbing smuggling, illegal liquor etc. putting her life at risk. The Commission brings out the stories of the country through these awards every year, which we might not normally know.""I salute all the women on International Women's Day today and wish them all the very best for the day."Women Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, MP Sanjay Singh, and many senior officers were present in this programme.Source: IANS