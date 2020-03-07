by Iswarya on  July 3, 2020 at 2:25 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Women with Severe Night Sweats and Hot Flushes are More Likely to Have Heart Disease
Women with hot flushes and night sweats are linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

School of Public Health Ph.D. student Dr. Dongshan Zhu has found women of any age who experience hot flushes and night sweats, also known as vasomotor symptoms or VMS, are more likely to experience non-fatal cardiovascular events.

"Until now, it's been unclear if VMS is associated with cardiovascular disease, but now we know it to be true," Dr. Zhu said.


"Further, VMS before menopause increases a woman's chance of cardiovascular events by 40 percent."

Dr. Zhu also found that cardiovascular events' risk was more related to the severity of the hot flushes and night sweats than the frequency or duration.

"We found that women with severe VMS were more than twice as likely to experience a non-fatal cardiovascular event compared with women who had no symptoms," he said.

Dr. Zhu used data from InterLACE, a major collaboration of 25 studies of more than 500,000 women around the world.

Senior author on the study Professor Gita Mishra said the findings might have important clinical implications.

"This research helps to identify women who are at a higher risk for the development of cardiovascular events and who may need close monitoring in clinical practice," Professor Mishra said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Perimenopause
Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this phase cause irregular periods and early menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. This phase may last from a few months to years.
READ MORE
Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid
Menopause is a stage when hormone levels decline in middle aged women. Right food choices combined with regular exercise is the key to alleviate menopausal symptoms.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Menopause Homeopathy Treatment
Homeopathy is a risk-free, effective and non-hormonal treatment for the problems associated with menopause faced by a large number of women.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditisMenopause Homeopathy TreatmentNeck Cracking