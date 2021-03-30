Women With Sensory Loss More Likely To Be Mentally Ill

Analysis revealed that women had a 2 to 2.56 higher prevalence rate of depression and anxiety than men. In addition, women with dual sensory impairment were almost 3.5 times more likely to report depression or anxiety than those without impairments. In contrast, men with dual sensory impairment were over 2.5 times more likely to have depression and almost twice as likely to have anxiety than those with no impairment.
Professor Shahina Pardhan, lead author, said, "Our study found that while sensory loss, particularly both vision and hearing loss, results in a higher number of the population reporting depression and anxiety, the association is particularly strong in women."
"This highlights the importance of interventions to address vision and hearing loss, especially in women. Some sensory loss is preventable or treatable, and clearly, these issues are taking their toll not just on physical health, but mental health too."
Source: Medindia