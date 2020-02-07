by Iswarya on  July 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Women with Gestational Hypertension are More Likely to Develop Heart Disease Later
High blood pressure during pregnancy can cause lasting damage that contributes to cardiovascular disease later in life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of American Heart Association.

Between 1-6% of all pregnancies in Western countries are affected by high blood pressure, which usually returns to normal after giving birth. This condition is known as gestational hypertension or pregnancy-induced hypertension. It differs from pre-eclampsia in that traces of protein are not found in the urine. Clinicians increasingly recognize that women who have had gestational hypertension are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease in later life.

However, studies of different kinds of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart disease and heart failure, have found mixed results. To further examine these links, an international team of researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 studies involving a total of 3.6 million women, 128,000 who previously had gestational hypertension. This type of study is a way of combining data from all existing relevant studies, allowing researchers to compare and consolidate results from often-contradictory studies to reach more robust conclusions.


The researchers found that women who experienced high blood pressure during their first pregnancy were at a 45% higher risk of overall cardiovascular disease and 46% higher risk of coronary heart disease compared to women who did not have high blood pressure in pregnancy. Women with one or more pregnancies affected by high blood pressure were at 81% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, 83% higher risk of coronary heart disease and 77% higher risk of heart failure.

"When we looked at all the available research, the answer was clear: women who develop high blood pressure during pregnancy - even when it doesn't develop into pre-eclampsia - are more likely to develop several different kinds of cardiovascular disease," said senior author Dr. Clare Oliver-Williams from the Cardiovascular Epidemiology Unit, Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge.

The study adds to growing evidence of the relationship between pregnancy and subsequent risk of cardiovascular events. Recurrent miscarriages, preterm birth, fetal growth restriction, and pre-eclampsia have all previously been linked with a greater risk of heart disease.

The researchers say it is not entirely clear why gestational hypertension is associated with heart disease in later life. However, they suggest it may be that high blood pressure in pregnancy causes lasting damage that contributes to cardiovascular disease. Alternatively, women who develop gestational hypertension may have a pre-existing susceptibility to cardiovascular disease that is revealed due to the great demands that pregnancy places upon women's bodies.

Dr. Oliver-Williams added: "It's important that women know that it isn't their fault that they developed high blood pressure in pregnancy, and developing heart disease isn't a foregone conclusion. Women who have experienced gestational hypertension may have been dealt a tough hand, but it's how they play those cards that matters the most. Small positive changes can really help. They can be as simple as eating more fruit and vegetables, small bouts of regular exercise, and finding time to unwind if that's possible with kids around."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure
Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Very High Blood Pressure May Up Heart Disease Risk in Pregnant Moms
Very high blood pressure during pregnancy (preeclampsia) can put pregnant women at a higher risk of having a heart attack or dying from heart disease, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

High Blood PressureCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureBody Mass IndexStress and the Gender DivideSilent Killer DiseasesHeart